The Hermès Arceau Petite Lune watch paints a clear picture of the universe

The new Hermès watch is a fine representation of the cosmos.

The dial of the new Hermès Arceau Petite Lune can send you straight to space, thanks to the high-quality details and finishes. At the 10 o’clock denotation, a moon phase adds to the whole look and complements other elements featured on the dial. It expands into an eclipse, which is accentuated by diamonds to reflect light stylishly.

The eclipse-like art cuts through the dial and features 15 diamond stones placed in different positions.

Even though diamonds highlight the dial, the casing has more diamonds. Diamonds on the casing have the same shape as the eclipse diamonds featured on the dial—think of it as a mirror reflection.

While this Hermès timepiece comes with a blue dial, the hue darkens towards the edges. But, the center has some white flecks—a depiction of the sky at nighttime. They are scattered all over the dial, just like stars in a clear sky.

The hour hand, which also sits at the center of the dial, has a silver-like appearance that creates a beautiful contrast between different components. It’s also worth noting that the middle section of the hour hand was cut to offer views into the eclipse-like art.

Since Hermès specialized in leather from the 19th to 20th century, it often rolls out watches with high-quality leather straps—the latest timepiece is no exception.

This new watch explores the brand’s history, featuring a blue strap that blends smoothly with other components. The strap has a unique pattern that takes the look to a new level. The Hermès Arceau Petite Lune is priced at $19,500.