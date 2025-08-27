 Skip to main content
Favre-Leuba’s new Chief Chronograph is a retro racing revival

The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph returns in two stunning new editions

The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph, in two new colors
Favre Leuba

With a history dating back to 1737, Favre-Leuba is a Swiss manufacturer that has masterfully reignited its legacy with the breathtaking re-edition of the Chief Chronograph, a timepiece merging an intense bravado with contemporary refinement. Two more distinct hues have been added to the series — British Racing Green and Dune — a collection offering watch enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of horological history, reimagined for the modern wrist.

A dial brimming with character and vintage aesthetics

The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph, in two new colors
Favre Leuba

The heart and soul of the new Chief Chronograph lies in its gorgeous, technically brilliant dial, a tri-compax layout paying tribute to the brand’s original 1960s design. The British Racing Green variant embodies the spirit of classic European motorsport and the leather interiors of vintage touring cars of the era. This opulent canvas is elegantly framed by a pulsed tachymeter scale and contrasted by gilt-toned applied indices and alpha-style hands, creating a legibility that is as striking as it is historically resonant. The alternate Dune model offers a softer aesthetic and warm sandy tone, providing a sophisticated neutrality for the discerning collector. Both versions are protected by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, ensuring the pure visual appeal remains undisturbed from every angle.

Mechanical mastery in classic proportions

The Favre-Leuba Chief Chronograph, in two new colors
Favre Leuba

Housed in a superbly sculpted 40mm stainless steel case, the overall craftsmanship is the perfect balance between retro charm and modern wearability. The case is a blend of polished and satin-brushed finishes, with dramatically downturned lugs that ensure a secure and comfortable fit on the wrist. Beating within is the robust Valjoux 7750 automatic chronograph movement, a workhorse caliber revered for its precision. This choice provides not only superlative performance but ensures the timepiece is built for a lifetime of use. The watch is presented on a premium calfskin leather strap, complementing the vintage-inspired elegance of the overall design.

A worthy entry into the vintage revival movement

With the re-edition of the Chief Chronograph, Favre-Leuba has delivered a profoundly compelling alternative in the field of heritage-inspired sports watches. For the collector seeking a timepiece with authentic historical pedigree, the new Chief is a horological tribute worth serious consideration.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Maurice Lacroix goes carbon with new AIKONIC collection
Maurice Lacroix Unveils Carbon-Powered AIKONIC Series
Maurice Lacroix released the AIKON

Maurice Lacroix has launched the AIKONIC collection, an evolved version of its popular AIKON series that incorporates advanced materials and manufacturing techniques.
Crafted at the company's Saignelégier facility in the Swiss Jura, the AIKONIC represents the pinnacle of AIKON design while retaining the distinctive six broad bezel arms from the original 2016 model.
The carbon dial sets this watch apart from competitors. Rather than using traditional interwoven patterns, the AIKONIC employs carbon fibers arranged in parallel lines running vertically. This creates distinctive grey and black striping, with slight variations in fiber placement making each dial unique during production. Maurice Lacroix collaborated with a specialist firm located 40 kilometers from their facility to develop these dials, demonstrating local Swiss partnerships typically reserved for luxury timepieces.
The timepiece features a steel case combining brushed and polished finishes, with angled edges that interact dynamically with light. The crown and bezel utilize matte ceramic construction for scratch resistance and color stability, while an enhanced sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both surfaces improves readability and salt water durability.
The AIKONIC introduces Maurice Lacroix's patented ML Easy Change system, enabling strap removal without tools. The central bracelet links rotate at their case connection points, allowing clean separation and secure reinstallation.
Maurice Lacroix partnered with Soprod, a movement specialist located 10 kilometers away, to create the ML1000 caliber exclusively for this collection. The automatic movement showcases a large openworked rotor, blued screws, perlage finishing, and Côtes de Genève decoration. The caliber maintains accuracy within ±4 seconds daily and provides 60 hours of power reserve, viewable through an exhibition caseback.
The AIKONIC collection features a 43mm case across five configurations. Three models sport black ceramic bezels: an all-black version with DLC-coated titanium case, a black variant with steel case, and a steel model featuring bright blue accents on the strap, hands and hour markers. A fourth steel option pairs a blue ceramic bezel with matching blue strap, while the fifth combines a white ceramic bezel with a black and white rubber strap. Steel models are priced at $3,400, with the titanium version at $3,700. Find out more here.

Glashütte’s retro chronograph is a masterclass in German watchmaking
The Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph: Where retro meets refined horology
The Glashuette Original 70s chronograph

Glashütte is going back to one of the most iconic eras in fashion with the release of its Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date, a timepiece that combines the singularly 1970s-inspired design with contemporary technical brilliance. Housed in a sleek 40mm x 40mm stainless steel case and showcasing a distinctive tonneau shape, this model is the epitome of understated sophistication, its satin-brushed and polished surfaces catching the light with refined precision. The gradient blue dial will remind of twilight skies, featuring a sunray finish that shifts in color depending on the angle, while the applied indices and faceted hands ensure excellent legibility. The in-house Calibre 37-02 automatic movement can be viewed through the sapphire caseback and showcases Glashütte Original’s signature three-quarter plate, blued screws, and hand-engraved balance cock – a testament to Saxon watchmaking at the highest level.

A Chronograph that balances form and function

Nodus’s new GMT proves luxury doesn’t require luxury pricing
The Nodus Duality II Drift: Where microbrand meets haute horlogerie
The Duality II

Who needs restrictive price tags in luxury watchmaking when Nodus has recently released a timepiece that brings Swiss precision at an affordable entry point? Their new Duality II Drift Blue GMT is a remarkable model showcasing a stunning blue dial that transitions from deep blue hues of the ocean to cerulean hues of the sky. The overall effect is mesmerizing, with its 39mm stainless steel case walking a tightrope between modern wearability and robust craftsmanship. The dial layout has been created to reference 1930s instruments panels but with a modern twist that will excite watch enthusiasts. 

Precision and practicality equates to perfection

