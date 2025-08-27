Favre-Leuba’s new Chief Chronograph is a retro racing revival

With a history dating back to 1737, Favre-Leuba is a Swiss manufacturer that has masterfully reignited its legacy with the breathtaking re-edition of the Chief Chronograph, a timepiece merging an intense bravado with contemporary refinement. Two more distinct hues have been added to the series — British Racing Green and Dune — a collection offering watch enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of horological history, reimagined for the modern wrist.

A dial brimming with character and vintage aesthetics

The heart and soul of the new Chief Chronograph lies in its gorgeous, technically brilliant dial, a tri-compax layout paying tribute to the brand’s original 1960s design. The British Racing Green variant embodies the spirit of classic European motorsport and the leather interiors of vintage touring cars of the era. This opulent canvas is elegantly framed by a pulsed tachymeter scale and contrasted by gilt-toned applied indices and alpha-style hands, creating a legibility that is as striking as it is historically resonant. The alternate Dune model offers a softer aesthetic and warm sandy tone, providing a sophisticated neutrality for the discerning collector. Both versions are protected by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, ensuring the pure visual appeal remains undisturbed from every angle.

Mechanical mastery in classic proportions

Housed in a superbly sculpted 40mm stainless steel case, the overall craftsmanship is the perfect balance between retro charm and modern wearability. The case is a blend of polished and satin-brushed finishes, with dramatically downturned lugs that ensure a secure and comfortable fit on the wrist. Beating within is the robust Valjoux 7750 automatic chronograph movement, a workhorse caliber revered for its precision. This choice provides not only superlative performance but ensures the timepiece is built for a lifetime of use. The watch is presented on a premium calfskin leather strap, complementing the vintage-inspired elegance of the overall design.

A worthy entry into the vintage revival movement

With the re-edition of the Chief Chronograph, Favre-Leuba has delivered a profoundly compelling alternative in the field of heritage-inspired sports watches. For the collector seeking a timepiece with authentic historical pedigree, the new Chief is a horological tribute worth serious consideration.