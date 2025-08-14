Exclusive J.Crew x Vans Authentic joins the skate shoe revival

With skate shoes and brands flourishing with recent trends, it seems natural that Vans becomes the go-to for the revival. While Vans has slowly begun reestablishing its skate presence with recent launches and collaborations, its newest release pays homage to its very first design. The Authentic, formally known as the #44 Deck Shoe, is a vital part of Vans’ history as the brand’s first sneaker and most recognizable design in its collection. With updates and makeovers in recent years, the Authentic has seen plenty of new designs, including those that elevate it to a premium sneaker. In a new, upgraded look, Vans Authentic partnered with J.Crew for an exclusive sneaker that’s not only hard to get, but it’s an elevated design of a classic sneaker.

J.Crew and Vans’ new collaboration brings luxury to skatewear

Donning some of the more recent upgrades of the Authentic sneaker, the new collaborative shoe from J.Crew and Vans is everything you know about the design, but better. Constructed with a durable, lightweight cotton canvas upper, the sneaker is easy to wear and easier to style. Waffle-rubber outsoles and the iconic Vans heel tab complete the construction of the shoe, merging premium materials with an everyday look. Also incorporated into the sneaker is the brand’s premium Sola Foam ADC insoles, a cushioned and durable foam that’s created to be anti-fatigue. These exclusive Vans sneakers can only be found at select J.Crew stores and J.Crew’s online store and are priced at $75. With the look of the classic white sneaker, this collaborative design is one way you can elevate your footwear without giving up your favorite brands.