Exaequo’s melting rose gold watch redefines luxury horology

The Exaequo Melting Watch: Where horology becomes sculpture

Exaequo Watches has recently released its Limited Edition Rose Gold Melting Watch, a gorgeous timepiece challenging conventional standards of design while maintaining the Swiss precision collectors have come to expect. With only 101 pieces available worldwide, this avant-garde creation features a 316L stainless steel case enveloped in a stunning rose gold plating, meticulously crafted to appear as though it is melting in mid-air — a visual representing the fluidity of time itself. The skeletonized dial offers a captivating glimpse into the intricate mechanical heart of the watch, where every gear and spring operates with seamless synchronization.

Where luxury craftsmanship and technical prowess converge

The Exaequo Melting Watch transcends standard watchmaking practices, blending premium craftsmanship with avant-garde design. The case silhouette’s eloquent distortion, created through hand-finished deconstruction, creates an illusion of molten metal seemingly frozen in time — a visual effect that is assured of a second glance. Lying just beneath its artistic exterior is excellent automatic movement, ensuring precision timekeeping even the most discerning of collectors will appreciate. The sapphire crystal serves a dual purpose – protecting the dial while also elevating its depth – and the leather strap brings an optimal level of comfort and sophistication. This is a definitive statement piece for those who appreciate bold elegance.

A collector’s dream: Exclusivity meets unparalleled craftsmanship

Priced affordably as an entry-level luxury timepiece, this limited edition is wearable art at its finest. For connoisseurs in search of horological singularity, the Exaequo Melting Watch represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of modern watchmaking history.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ European Exclusive Limited Edition, with blue dial

Seiko has just released the Prospex Alpinist Night Sky SPB531, a stunning limited edition paying homage to the celestial wonders above mountain peaks. The collection is available exclusively in Europe; this 39.5mm stainless steel watch features a dark blue dial  mimicking a starry night pattern, evoking the enchanting Alpine skies that inspired its design. The timepiece brings together the Alpinist’s signature inner rotating compass ring with a gold-plated seconds hand and applied gold indices, creating a stark contrast against its celestial backdrop. Powered by the 6R35 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, the SPB531 is as dependable as it is visually captivating.

A modern mountaineering watch with vintage appeal

Anoma a1 optical microwatch

British microbrand Anoma has released its most compelling timepiece yet with the A1 Optical, a triangular watch featuring an unprecedented dial design that creates mesmerizing optical illusions through precisely engraved geometric patterns.
The release comes as shaped watches gain prominence over traditional round cases, with collectors increasingly drawn to unconventional designs. Following the success of pieces like the distorted Cartier Crash and high-end options from Berneron and Toledano & Chan, microbrands have embraced shaped cases to offer more accessible alternatives to luxury collectors.
Anoma's A1 Optical features a dial engraved with 50 offset triangular patterns that create optical illusions as the wearer views it from different angles. The intricate pattern distorts and shifts, transforming the timepiece into miniature wearable artwork. The design draws inspiration from English painter Bridget Riley and Italian artist Ferruccio Gard, both renowned for their optical art contributions.
The mesmerizing dial is housed in a 39mm by 38mm polished triangular stainless steel case with rounded edges and 9.45mm depth. The thoughtful proportions ensure wearability despite the unconventional shape, while 50-meter water resistance provides practical functionality. A Swiss-made Sellita SW100 automatic movement with 38-hour power reserve powers the timepiece, paired with a grained grey Italian leather strap.
Since debuting in summer 2024, Anoma has rapidly built collector interest with its distinctive triangular A1 design. Notable enthusiasts include collectors Roni Madhvani and John Goldberger, whose endorsement has elevated the brand's profile in the microbrand segment. The grey "Slate" variant released in March 2025 further demonstrated the platform's versatility.
The A1 Optical represents a significant creative leap, showcasing how the triangular case can serve as canvas for innovative dial artistry. Unlike many microbrands that reinterpret classic designs, Anoma has created genuinely original aesthetics that stand apart in the crowded market.
Priced at £2,200 (approximately $2,923), the A1 Optical positions itself in the upper microbrand tier, below independent manufacturers like Berneron but reflecting the significant development costs and specialized manufacturing required for such unique pieces. The value proposition centers on design innovation rather than movement complications.
The first 300 pieces, split evenly between dial variants, will include special pen-plotted artwork by optical artist Adam Fuhrer, commissioned by Anoma and based on the A1 Optical's dial design. Following the numbered edition sellout, Anoma plans continued production in non-numbered versions.
Orders open August 7th at 10 AM ET, with Anoma reporting a waiting list already ten times longer than available pieces. The overwhelming demand reflects the watch community's appetite for genuinely innovative design in an increasingly crowded microbrand landscape.
For collectors seeking distinctive timepieces that challenge conventional watch aesthetics, the A1 Optical offers a compelling combination of artistic vision and wearable functionality at accessible luxury pricing.

The Datsun 240Z and Prospex Speedtimer

Seiko is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Spring Drive technology with the release of an extraordinary collection blending Japanese precision with avant-garde design. The lineup features three limited edition models that showcase Seiko's singular hybrid movement system, which combines mechanical and electronic elements to achieve unparalleled accuracy. At the heart The stunning SBGA493 lies at the heart of the timepiece, and features a mesmerizing ‘Snowflake’ dial rendered blue for the anniversary and representing the brand's heritage and its progressive vision.

The Spring Drive legacy: the traditional meets state-of-the-art technology

