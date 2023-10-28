Early Palm Angels Black Friday sale discounts clothing and sneakers

If you want the highly unique combo of tough and cuddly for men, you have to check out the work of Palm Angels. Their clothing is on a big sale right now over at Saks Fifth Avenue, with most of their items hitting a cool 30% off or near to it. We’re only seeing 23 items on sale at the time of this writing, so you can quickly check out the sale yourself by tapping the button below. This is a “Fall Sale” meaning it’ll probably last for awhile on the whole, but individual items will likely rotate in and out as the season progresses. So, if you see something you like (again, by tapping the button below) be sure to pick it up now. Also, be sure to keep reading as we dive into the font, the icon, and all the details that make Palm Angels different than other clothing brands for men.

Why you should buy Palm Angels deals

The first thing that is notable about the Palm Angels brand is its lettering, which follows a blackletter like font similar to the words San Andreas on the box of the popular game. There’s something tough and imposing about it, whether displayed boldly or, as in the sneakers, in a faded style.

But the brand mixes this beautifully with a playful teddy bear mascot. The sly, peeking bear boy on the is soft, fuzzy, and cute enough to have girls clamoring, “Wow, he’s so cute!” Whether she’ll be talking about bear or wearer, we can’t be sure.

Our recommendation for the complete Palm Angels look is to create a tough but sensitive look by combining the power of the font with the cuteness of the bears. Complete the style with your favorite pair of jeans for a completely balanced look. Oh, and if the cute stuff doesn’t work for you, look for their trucker hats! While bears can’t technically moon people (they don’t wear clothes to begin with) you can tell these bears are trying to.

To get the font, the bear, the rudeness, the cuddliness, and all of it mixed together, be sure to check out these deals yourself. To do so, just tap the button below. You’ll arrive at the Saks Fifth Avenue collection of Palm Angels attire. All of it is on sale, with most products at or near the 30% off line. As stated previously, we suspect Palm Angels deals to last the season (it is called the “Fall Sale”) but there is no end date mentioned and individual items are likely to rotate in and out as supplies vary. If you like something, but it now!

