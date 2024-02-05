 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Down jacket sale: The North Face, Patagonia, and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
man wearing a packable down jacket
Image used with permission by copyright holder

REI is one of the most popular outdoor stores and it’s a great place to shop the best outdoor clothing brands and land some of the best outdoor gear you can find. Today REI is having a sale on men’s down jackets, making for a great opportunity to add some warmth to the rest of your winter and some style to your closet. Down jackets by top brands are part of the sale, including Columbia, Patagonia, Marmot, and some of the best North Face jacket deals we’ve seen.

Why You Should Shop the Down Jacket Sale at REI

REI is packing some punch with this down jacket sale, with some serious discounts on down jackets from top brands rips for the picking. There are more than 65 down jackets seeing impressive discounts, and one of our favorite deals in this down jacket sale at REI is the Marmot Ares Down Jacket. It regularly costs $175 and it’s in this sale. Also discounted is the popular Columbia Lake 22 Down Jacket. This jacket is most popular in black and it’s from its regular price of $180. Another down jacket deal we love in this sale is The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie, which is from its regular price of $250.

Recommended Videos

If you’re shopping for something heavier, the Marmot WarmCube Golden Mantle Insulated Jacket is seeing a massive discount. It’s from its regular price of $650. Also on the heavier side is The North Face Bellion Down Jacket, which regularly costs $500 and today is going for . If you’re looking for supreme affordability REI’s own 650 Down Jacket is in this sale, and the Outdoor Voices SoftShield Liner Down Jacket is , which is a $52 savings from its regular price of $128. Some impressive style is also on the board, with down jackets like the Big Agnes Danvers Insulated Pullover , the Cotopaxi Solazo Down Hooded Jacket , and the Patagonia Downdrift jacket .

Related

With more than 65 down jackets available at impressive prices, you’re going to want to shop the down jacket sale as soon as you’re able to click over to REI. These deals aren’t likely to last long, and they’re offering some of the more impressive savings we’ve seen this winter.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Mountain Hardwear is having a sale on down jackets — 40% off
A man wearing the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Jacket.

Even though winter is already in full swing, that doesn't mean you can't add a new jacket to your closet. If staying warm is on your agenda, you can grab down and insulated jackets at 40% off on the Mountain Hardwear website. These jackets range from light jackets and puffer coats to down jackets, fleeces and parkas.

You'll easily be able to weather the cold with any jacket or vest you choose from this winter sale. No matter what outdoor or recreational activity you have planned, these jackets will help you stay warm in any situation. Click the button below to shop select styles and add a little warmth to your wardrobe. You might even want to add one of the best heated jackets to your winter wardrobe as well.

Read more
The 5 best Nike shoes for walking in 2024, chosen by walkers
nike running shoes sale

Not every day is meant for running and not every body is meant to do things at a fast pace. Walking is a good exercise routine in and of itself and it’s something that’s required to some extent each day. A good pair of walking shoes are the kind of sneakers you should have in your wardrobe, and we’ve made our selections for the best Nike shoes for walking. There are several use case scenarios we considered when making our selections, and they include the best Nike walking shoes for long days on your feet and the best Nike shoes overall, among others. Read onward for our selections, and to get some details on which Nike walking shoes may be best for your needs.
The Best Nike Walking Shoes for Men In 2024

Buy the

Read more
Ralph Lauren sale: Up to 40% off jackets, sweaters, and more
Man wearing Ralph Lauren Red Cable-Knit

Ralph Lauren is known for their classic American apparel and accessories that continue to stand the test of time. If you are on the hunt for timeless and refined clothing, there is no better brand for that than Ralph Lauren. Right now, you can save up to 40% off everything from polo shirts, oxford shirts, sweaters, jackets and pants on the brand's website.

All of these pieces will last you a lifetime and immediately elevate your wardrobe. Not sure where to start shopping? Don't worry. We are here to help. Click the button below to shop the sale. And don't forget that a Ralph Lauren sweater is a great addition to any man's wardrobe.

Read more