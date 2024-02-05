Down jacket sale: The North Face, Patagonia, and more

REI is one of the most popular outdoor stores and it’s a great place to shop the best outdoor clothing brands and land some of the best outdoor gear you can find. Today REI is having a sale on men’s down jackets, making for a great opportunity to add some warmth to the rest of your winter and some style to your closet. Down jackets by top brands are part of the sale, including Columbia, Patagonia, Marmot, and some of the best North Face jacket deals we’ve seen.

Why You Should Shop the Down Jacket Sale at REI

REI is packing some punch with this down jacket sale, with some serious discounts on down jackets from top brands rips for the picking. There are more than 65 down jackets seeing impressive discounts, and one of our favorite deals in this down jacket sale at REI is the Marmot Ares Down Jacket. It regularly costs $175 and it’s in this sale. Also discounted is the popular Columbia Lake 22 Down Jacket. This jacket is most popular in black and it’s from its regular price of $180. Another down jacket deal we love in this sale is The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie, which is from its regular price of $250.

If you’re shopping for something heavier, the Marmot WarmCube Golden Mantle Insulated Jacket is seeing a massive discount. It’s from its regular price of $650. Also on the heavier side is The North Face Bellion Down Jacket, which regularly costs $500 and today is going for . If you’re looking for supreme affordability REI’s own 650 Down Jacket is in this sale, and the Outdoor Voices SoftShield Liner Down Jacket is , which is a $52 savings from its regular price of $128. Some impressive style is also on the board, with down jackets like the Big Agnes Danvers Insulated Pullover , the Cotopaxi Solazo Down Hooded Jacket , and the Patagonia Downdrift jacket .

With more than 65 down jackets available at impressive prices, you’re going to want to shop the down jacket sale as soon as you’re able to click over to REI. These deals aren’t likely to last long, and they’re offering some of the more impressive savings we’ve seen this winter.

