Designer belt sale: Save on Gucci, Burberry, and more

If there is one accessory that all men are familiar with, it is a belt. This accessory is not only practical, but can also add a stylish touch to your outfit. It is time to finally upgrade your everyday belt to a fashionable leather belt from well-known and luxury designers.

Right now, you can get grab big discounts during Gilt’s designer belt sale. You will find brands such as Burberry, Ferragamo, Gucci, Versace, Ted Baker, Moschino and more. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below to help you start browsing as soon as possible.

What you should buy during the designer belt sale

A belt made our list of the 25 wardrobe every man needs because of their ease and simplicity. Gucci fans will find a large amount of different belt options available during this sale including a brown leather belt for $420, a black leather belt for $370 and styles with the brand’s famous print such as the Blondie GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Belt for $400 and the Reversible GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Belt for $400. If you are more of a Ferragamo guy, there are sleek and stylish belts at a discounted price such as the Reversible and Adjustable Leather Belt for $480 and the Gancini Reversible and Adjustable Leather Belt for $470 that all feature the brand’s prominent and noticeable Gancini logo.

Check out our list of the best belts for men to stylishly keep your pants up while shopping this sale. For less expensive options, you’ll find Ted Baker styles including the Harvii Etched Leather Belt for $50, the Callen Woven Elastic Belt for $40 and the Jawdun Woven Leather Belt for $50 that are available in fun color options. You will also see the Star U.S.A. Waxed Suede Belt for $33 and the Star U.S.A. Textured Suede Belt for $33 that are both from John Varvatos.

No matter what style you choose, all of these belts are great options to get you through everyday. They can be worn with chinos, jeans and trousers to elevate any look. Don’t miss your chance to grab these designer belts at a discounted price on Gilt today.

