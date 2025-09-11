Dennison Watch Co. revives a historic name with the new ALD Dual-Time

Dennison Watch Co., a premier horological entity once revered in the early 20th century for its robust cases and pivotal role in the birth of the wristwatch, has been grandly revived for the modern connoisseur. Its debut offering, the ALD Dual-Time collection, is a masterful return to prominence and a heralded legacy, blending archival inspiration with contemporary elegance. This is distinctly designed for the discerning gentleman who places historical themes and elegant functionality in equal measure. The collection has already restored brilliance to a name once discussed among the industry’s most respected case makers.

A design forged in history, recalibrated for modern wrists

The ALD Dual-Time’s aesthetic draws inspiration from Dennison’s original aviator and travel watches of the 1930s, one of the most stylish eras in modern history. The 39mm stainless steel case features elegantly curved lugs and a distinctive, coin-edge bezel that stands as a nod to vintage tool watches. The true horological artistry reveals itself through the two-tone dial. A clous de Paris guilloché center is enveloped by a deeply grained outer track, creating a striking display of texture and light. The blued steel hands and baked enamel Arabic numerals are easily viewable and stunning, while the brand’s trademark dual-time sub-dial at 6 o’clock allows for tracking a second time zone with ease, a complication that holds just as much weight today as in eras past.

Impressive performance honoring a legacy of precision

Dennison has opted for the automatic Soprod C115 caliber to power the ALD Dual-Time, and the Swiss-made movement is widely respected for its accuracy and robust construction, ensuring the watch meets or exceeds expectations of daily wear and travel. The movement, viewable through a sapphire exhibition caseback, offers a glimpse of the mechanical beauty within. This merger of vintage charm and modern mechanics results in a timepiece perfectly suited for the 21st century.

A triumphant return for a revered brand

With the ALD Dual-Time collection, the revived Dennison Watch Co. has made a near instant impact, resonating deeply with purists who appreciate historical continuity, quiet luxury, and wearable sophistication. For those in search of a timepiece with a compelling narrative, Dennison has returned to blaze a path of new glory in the horological field.