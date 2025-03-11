 Skip to main content
CNCPTS and New Balance unveil new money-themed sneaker

Fresh off of their “Brut” collaboration, CNCPTS and New Balance are joining forces once more for a new design that differs from what we’ve seen from the pair. While their previous releases tackled the New Balance 740 model and paid homage to different drinks, their newest sneaker takes another turn. This time around, CNCPTS and New Balance are referencing the USD 1,000 banknote, of which only two bills are known to exist. One of these banknotes sold in an auction in 2014 for $3 million is as rare as they get. Besides referencing this rare collectible, the sneaker’s release coincides with Saint Patrick’s Day, making it an all-around green affair. Aptly named the ‘1000 Mile, ’ the new collaborative sneaker contains colorful accents and well-thought-out details. Although this release won’t be as rare as the bill it references, users should expect these designs to fly off the shelves. 

To properly honor the $1000 bill, CNCPTS is using the New Balance 1000 silhouette as the base for the new collaboration. The sneaker takes shape with various shades of green hues in an inverted standard mesh upper and synthetic overlay design. The segmented sole houses the ABZORB cushioning in the heel and forefront, with a Stability Web midfoot shank. Inspired by the red seal on the front of the bill, the sneaker also has hot pink accents on its branding. Delivered in a custom shoe box that mimics the bill, the overall theme is clear and visible from every angle. While the starting retail price is still unknown, the sneaker will launch via CNCPTS’ website on March 14, with stores holding raffles in the days before.

