Citizen unveils its thinnest Eco-Drive watch ever made

The Citizen Exceed is the thinnest Eco-Drive watch in the world

By
Citizen

In an industry where innovation and elegance stand as the ultimate benchmarks, Citizen Watch Company has recently released a timepiece that extends the boundaries of light-powered watchmaking. The new Exceed Eco-Drive 2.98mm can lay claim to being the thinnest Eco-Drive watch ever created by the Japanese manufacturer. This unprecedented feat of micro-engineering showcases Citizen’s unparalleled mastery of solar technology and a dedication to elegant, minimalist design. With a profile slimmer than a coin, this watch offers a compelling new option for the serious collector who values quiet luxury and state-of-the-art innovation.

A masterpiece of micro-engineering and minimalist design

Citizen

The Exceed collection leans into the concept of radical simplicity in design coupled with technical excellence. The watch’s unheard-of 2.98mm thickness is a testament to Citizen’s talent at miniaturizing and re-engineering complex components into an impossibly sleek package. This ultra-thin caliber is housed within a crafted 37mm case, available in both 18k rose gold plating and contemporary stainless steel. The dial continues the minimalist theme, with razor-thin applied indices and elegant dauphine hands that glide over a textured surface. This design language works in harmony to create a timepiece that is as beautiful as it is intelligent.

Premium light-powered horology

Citizen

At the heart of this horological marvel lies a movement that is a triumph of efficiency, capable of converting any light source, all while maintaining its record-setting profile. This eliminates the need for battery changes forever, embodying a progressive philosophy of sustainability and convenience. Despite its minimalist appearance, the watch offers top-tier functionality, offering precision timekeeping and a power reserve indicator discreetly integrated into the dial’s design. This combination of ultra-thin construction positions the Exceed as the latest benchmark in the elevation of luxury horology.

A new definition of modern elegance emerges

With the Exceed Eco-Drive 2.98mm, Citizen has not merely created a new watch, proving true luxury lies in the fusion of revolutionary technology and classic, elegant design. For the discerning collector, it offers a compelling alternative to traditional mechanical dress watches.

