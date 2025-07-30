Casio’s samurai watch blends ancient and modern tech

Casio continues its horological excellence with the debut of the MRG-B2000 Kurogane-Iro demonstrating the craftsmanship that has made the brand a favorite for generations. This limited edition collection brings traditional Japanese swordsmithing techniques and modern watchmaking together in exceptional ways. This timepiece from G-Shock’s premium MR-G collection takes inspiration from the artistry of samurai katana swords, featuring a tsuiki hammered titanium case that mimics the hand-forged texture of ancient blades. Each timepiece exemplifies meticulous finishing, ensuring each watch is unique — a testament to its artistic legacy and exclusivity.

Ancient craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology

The MRG-B2000 delivers unparalleled performance beyond its visually stunning black iron aesthetic. The titanium case and bracelet are extremely durable – made for everyday wear while remaining lightweight. Tough Solar technology powers these watches to guarantee seamless operation, with Bluetooth connectivity enabling perfect time synchronization via smartphone. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating makes it easily legible, and with 200 meters of water resistance, G-Shock’s reputation for reliability remains intact. These technical advancements and more make it a precision device built for adventurers at heart.

A collector’s item with profound cultural significance

The MRG-B2000 Kurogane-Iro comes packaged with traditional washi paper and a certificate of authenticity, transforming wristwear into cultural storytelling. For collectors who cherish both heritage and state-of-the-art horology, Casio’s timepiece delivers samurai sword craftsmanship in titanium form, complete with solar charging and Bluetooth smarts. Now available at select retailers, it’s the ultimate watch for those who appreciate true luxury and are in search of a slice of Japanese warrior history in horological form.