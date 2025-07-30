 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Casio’s samurai watch blends ancient and modern tech

The samurai sword-inspired G-Shock that redefines luxury watches

By
The MRG-B2000 Series MRGB2000RG3A
Casio

Casio continues its horological excellence with the debut of the MRG-B2000 Kurogane-Iro demonstrating the craftsmanship that has made the brand a favorite for generations. This limited edition collection brings traditional Japanese swordsmithing techniques and modern watchmaking together in exceptional ways. This timepiece from G-Shock’s premium MR-G collection takes inspiration from the artistry of samurai katana swords, featuring a tsuiki hammered titanium case that mimics the hand-forged texture of ancient blades. Each timepiece exemplifies meticulous finishing, ensuring each watch is unique — a testament to its artistic legacy and exclusivity.

Ancient craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology

The MRG-B2000 Series MRGB2000RG3A
Casio

The MRG-B2000 delivers unparalleled performance beyond its visually stunning black iron aesthetic. The titanium case and bracelet are extremely durable – made for everyday wear while remaining lightweight. Tough Solar technology powers these watches to guarantee seamless operation, with Bluetooth connectivity enabling perfect time synchronization via smartphone. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating makes it easily legible, and with 200 meters of water resistance, G-Shock’s reputation for reliability remains intact. These technical advancements and more make it a precision device built for adventurers at heart. 

A collector’s item with profound cultural significance

The MRG-B2000 Kurogane-Iro comes packaged with traditional washi paper and a certificate of authenticity, transforming wristwear into cultural storytelling. For collectors who cherish both heritage and state-of-the-art horology, Casio’s timepiece delivers samurai sword craftsmanship in titanium form, complete with solar charging and Bluetooth smarts. Now available at select retailers, it’s the ultimate watch for those who appreciate true luxury and are in search of a slice of Japanese warrior history in horological form.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Favre-Leuba Chief Date Royal Purple: A regal timepiece with hidden symbolism 
A watch that makes time visual: Favre-Leuba’s Royal Purple stunner
The Chief Date Royal Purple

Time and vision.

Vision and time.

Read more
Porsche’s iconic black chronograph returns
The Porsche chronograph that changed watch design forever
The Porsche Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition

Porsche Design has reintroduced its revolutionary Chronograph 1, first released in 1975 as the world’s first all-black watch. This limited edition reissue of just 500 pieces internationally has faithfully recreated the original’s daring aesthetic and brings in state-of-the-art mechanics for modern collectors. The 40mm stainless steel case keeps the brand’s signature black PVD coating and asymmetrical pushers, while the matte black dial features the same dynamic, yet subtle layout that made it a racing icon. Key features for this release include:

Original turning bezel for tracking lap times

Read more
Why the future of luxury watches is quietly high-tech
Luxury watches now feature discreet smart tech—activity tracking, notifications & more—without sacrificing elegance. The future is here.
Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch

Avid watch collectors are currently witnessing an evolution in the horology world as luxury brands seamlessly integrate hybrid smart technology into their timepieces without sacrificing their appeal. Of course, there are some companies that have released their own timepieces that are progressive and modern, but a few stand out. Iconic labels like TAG Heuer and Breitling continue to maintain precision craftsmanship while subtly incorporating modern functionalities like notifications, fitness tracking, and connectivity.

This shift underscores the delicate balance between maintaining tradition while simultaneously spearheading innovation. Instead of producing collections heavy on tech components, these brands are offering masterpieces with discreet, high-performance smart features. The final products are timepieces that cater to tech lovers and traditionalists alike. 

Read more