Bulova’s new moon watch has a cosmic aventurine dial

Bulova and BuDiiLab have teamed up to bring their own unique take on NASA history through horological excellence with the release of their recent Lunar Pilot x BuDiiLab Limited Edition, a timepiece that combines NASA’s revered moon-landing legacy with contemporary Italian design. The exclusive is limited to only 500 pieces worldwide, with its 43.5mm stainless steel chronograph paying homage to Bulova’s 1972 Apollo 15 mission heritage while embracing modern luxury through its aventurine glass dial — a brilliantly deep blue canvas representing the cosmos. The high-frequency quartz Precisionist movement ensures precision worthy of space exploration, with a sweeping seconds hand that circles like a satellite in orbit.

Where space-age engineering meets artisanal expertise

BuDiiLab’s Milanese influence can be seen across every aspect of this watch, with the semi-transparent dial revealing a custom rotor stamped with Apollo-era mission coordinates, while the titanium caseback bears the insignias of both brands in laser etching. A beaded ceramic tachymeter bezel paired with a gradient leather strap that transitions from midnight blue to obsidian adds another level of sophistication. This collaboration is available at an attractive entry point for a luxury watch, delivering Swiss-level detailing that proves Bulova’s continued relevance among discerning collectors.

The Lunar Pilot x BuDiiLab collaboration is in a class of its own

With an exclusive production and engaging storyline attached, this timepiece transcends today’s horological standards to become wearable history. Available directly through Bulova’s flagship boutiques around the world, it’s a testament to how heritage brands can transform themselves through visionary partnerships.