Bulgari unveils stunning new bronze and green Octo Roma watch

In an industry extremely competitive in the realm of luxury sports watches, Bulgari has consistently proven themselves capable of defying the conventional at every turn. The horological powerhouse has once again captivated both industry insiders and watch enthusiasts with an unexpected debut at Geneva Watch Days 2025: the introduction of a bronze-cased Octo Roma. This strategic move has Bulgari infusing its modern architectural aesthetic with a vintage-inspired patina that evolves with each wearer. This release is a profound statement from a brand confident enough to let its soulful narrative develop over time, further cementing the Octo’s status as an undeniable force in the industry.

A patina meets Roman architecture

The Octo Roma comes with a 41mm case crafted from seaside bronze, providing a living canvas that will gradually develop and produce a unique, personal patina, ensuring each watch possesses a unique look. This organic evolution brilliantly contrasts with the watch’s signature architectural lines and polished bezel, both trademarks of Bulgari’s singular design language. The choice of bronze is a stroke of artistic genius, offering an emotional connection often absent in other precious metals, appealing directly to collectors who value narrative and provenance.

A stunning dial with dynamic mechanical features

Complementing the bronze case is a gorgeous sun-brushed green dial, a vibrant hue evoking both the rustic elegance of the Italian countryside and the oxidized accents of ancient statues. This deep green creates a harmonious dialogue with the warm, inviting tones of the bronze, resulting in a visually captivating aesthetic. Beneath this elegant surface beats MVP of it all: the in-house automatic BVL 191 Solotempo caliber. This impressive movement delivers the technical prowess and reliability synonymous with the Bulgari name.

A soulful new direction for Bulgari

With the bronze Octo Roma, Bulgari has executed a perfect strategy by injecting its modern sports watch with immense soul. The end result is a timepiece that is confident and an instant collector’s item, ushering forth a new chapter for the iconic brand.