Whether you’re heading back to school, college, or work, now’s the perfect time to grab some new gear and clothing because everything seems to be on sale! Many retailers are hosting back-to-school promotions, and various outfits and clothing items are included! It’s a good time to grab some new loungewear, underwear, or workout clothes.

Walmart is hosting a huge back-to-school sale, which makes it one of the most enticing places to grab new clothing and undergarments. There are categories dedicated to all grades and levels, like pre-K, K through 5, 6 through 8, 9 through 12, and beyond. It’s not just clothing discounted, either — there are school supplies, teacher’s items, food, snacks, and even tech, like new laptops! Of course, the loungewear, underwear, and workout clothing is really where it’s at! You can check out the sale below.

Why Get Loungewear, Underwear, and Workout Clothing from Walmart?

School supplies are expensive, and even if you grab all the best offers out there and save lots of money, you’ll still be spending an awful lot when all is said and done. It makes sense to opt for the cheapest yet highest-quality gear, whether you’re talking about clothing, backpacks, stationery, or something else entirely.

Walmart loungewear, underwear, and workout clothes are up there with the best of the best for a fraction of the price. It simply doesn’t make sense to shop anywhere else with all of the back-to-school deals going on right now. You can grab it all at the same place for competitive prices, and it should last you through the school year — or even longer, maybe. The retailer has been branching out to offer a lot more to customers, too. Did you know, for example, that Walmart now sells luxury used watches? That’s right, and its inventory includes watchmakers like Tag Heuer, Burberry, Movado, Rolex, Juicy Couture, and much more! There are a lot of great designs that will match your school outfits.

Regardless, Walmart is an excellent place to shop for all manner of school supplies, clothes, and extra gear. If you’re looking for solid deals on loungewear, underwear, workout clothes, and other school outfits, why not take a look?

What Do Students Get with a Walmart+ Membership?

Groceries, clothing, accessories, school supplies, you name it — you can save lots of money by purchasing what you want not just through Walmart but also by taking advantage of a Walmart+ subscription. You can save up to $68 per month on groceries with free delivery, for instance. It’s an excellent option for students with limited time, too, even if you live on campus! Here’s what else Walmart+ offers subscribers:

Free shipping from Walmart.com purchases , and there’s no order minimum! You also get free delivery from a local store.

, and there’s no order minimum! You also get from a local store. Exclusive member prices on fuel , allowing you to save 5 cents per gallon at most Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy gas stations.

, allowing you to at most Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy gas stations. Mobile scan-and-go support , so you can check out using your phone as you shop in-store. It gets you in and out faster, and you can skip the lines!

, so you can check out using your phone as you shop in-store. It gets you in and out faster, and you can skip the lines! Get RX subscriptions for less at Walmart pharmacies.

Walmart estimates that subscribers can save approximately 90 minutes per week with just the free grocery deliveries alone. Imagine how much additional time you’ll save with the scan-and-go feature that allows you to skip lines! That leaves more time for studying … or fun! New subscribers can sign up for a 15-day trial, totally free!

Best Walmart Deals Available Now

Want to see what else Walmart has on sale for back-to-school season? We rounded up all of the best sales, deals, and promotions that Walmart has live right now. You can check all of those out below.

