 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Air Jordan Cyber Monday: 140 deals on sneakers, tracksuits, and more

John Alexander
By
nike air jordan 1
Paul Volkmer / .

Nike is being very generous this holiday shopping season, currently bringing us a lot of Cyber Monday deals to shop. We’re seeing Nike Jordan items discounted by as much as 45% off. Some items even have a flash sale taking them an extra 25% down. To get in on the excitement, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll be transported to Nike’s Jordan shop, where over 100 items are currently discounted. That includes some of the best shoes as well as other Nike Jordan apparel that you won’t want to miss a chance at grabbing on a discount. Alternatively, read on to see our analysis and get a more curated view of the deal.

Why You Should Shop the Nike Jordan Cyber Monday Deals

When presented with over 140 items, where do you begin shopping? It’s not a trivial question, but it really comes down to personality. Find your persona below to shop with ease.

Recommended Videos

I just want the shoes. It’s a logical thought when you’re thinking about Nike. The are some of Nike’s latest shoes, and are down to $102 from $145 and have a bonus 25% flash sale. For sweet golf shoes, try the while they’re 24% off and have a flash sale. For intense colors, you should take a peek at the while they’re down to $106 and have a flash sale.

Related

I want something cheap. The sale’s are headbands, under $15. Some have also dropped below the $25 mark. It all makes sense, considering Nike is one of the best workout brands.

I want big savings. The absolute maximum savings in the sale are on, of all things, a scarf. The is the only item we’re currently seeing at 45% off. That brings the price to $41, down from $75. Plus, you can get the extra 25% off for the flash sale. With a harsh winter coming up, it’s the perfect timing.

To zoom out and check out all of the Cyber Monday Nike Jordan deals, all you need to do is tap the button below. Again, you’ll be taken to the Nike store’s Jordan selection. There, you’ll see over 100 items discounted by up to 45%, with some having an extra 25% taken off due to a flash sale.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Hurry! There’s an early Amiri Black Friday sale happening now
A man wearing Amiri clothes.

With so much of male fashion being comprised of the same bland things, year after year, it's easy to presume we already know what something will look like before we even see it. Amiri does things a bit differently, bringing truly unique looks to your closet and accessories pouch. And this fall you can go ahead and start your Black Friday shopping early by getting these unique fits. Over at Saks Fifth Avenue's Amiri collection (jump to it by tapping the button below) we're seeing tons of 'Fall Sale' deals that all amount to big savings. While the best way to shop Amiri is to scroll until you see something that catches your eye, there are some items that are worth giving a second look in a more subtle way, so be sure to check out our analysis, too.

Why you should shop Amiri deals
One of the latest styles to Amiri that've hit the deals lineup is their stacked 5-pocket jeans. If you don't know how to stack your jeans, this is a perfect way to get the look without any extra effort. In case you need a reminder, stacking is the purposeful ruffling of the bottom of skinny jeans. A scrunched up border between the jeans and the shoe, if you will. The

Read more
Dr. Martens Black Friday: Early deals on boots, loafers, and more
early dr martens black frida sale men s marten boots on foot

We're seeing a lot of shoes from the Dr. Martens go on steep discounts ahead of Black Friday. And these discounts are good, we're seeing most things at 25% off and some way above that, unlike a lot of "teaser" deals. So, if you're an existing Dr. Martens fan, you should 100% tap the button below this paragraph to get started shopping. The sale contains men's, women's, and unisex boots and shoes, however, so the Dr. Martens page can be tricky to shop for a man. That's why we're breaking down the sale, as well as some common questions you might have about Dr. Martens and the products they have, throughout the rest of the article.

Why you should shop Dr. Martens deals
The Dr. Martens on display in this sale represent some of the best loafers and boots from the brand. Exemplary of the style are these

Read more
Reebok Black Friday: 100+ early deals on sneakers and clothing
Reebok trainers in the grass

As we inch ever closer to the holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're starting to see quite a few amazing deals and steals trickle out. Today, we have precisely that going on at Walmart with a myriad of Reebok gear on sale, many items heavily discounted. From sweatpants and shorts to active t-shirts and training shoes, there are a ton of different items on sale, and at prices we've never seen before. It's certainly worth shopping for yourself to see what's available, but we've also called out a few of our favorites.

What to shop in Walmart's Rebook Black Friday early deals
As an adult, there are certain things you should have, outlined on our list of the top things every grown-up should own. One of them is a good pair of trainers, namely a quality set from Reebok. We highlight this to show how valuable the right pair of Rebook gear can be, from sneakers and casual shoes to workout gear. Heck, even these

Read more