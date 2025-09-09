 Skip to main content
A. Lange & Söhne unveils two sublime new watchmaking masterpieces

A. Lange & Söhne masters tradition and precision with two new watches

Lange 1815 Tourbillon
A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne stands as a paragon of Germanic precision in the horological industry, renown for mechanical artistry and uncompromising craftsmanship. The Glashütte manufacturer once again reigns supreme with the simultaneous debut of two exemplary timepieces: the 1815 Tourbillon and the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds. These watches, while singular in their complication, are united by a shared commitment to technical excellence, artistic ingenuity, and the poetic expression of time. They represent the yin and yang of the Lange core essentials: one, an impassioned reconnection with a classic complication; the other, a dynamic, scientific instrument dedicated to absolute precision. Together, they provide a compelling glimpse into the future of Saxon watchmaking, where tradition never stands still, but rather is continuously refined and reimagined.

The 1815 Tourbillon: A study in poetic symmetry

Lange 1815 Tourbillon
A. Lange & Söhne

The new 1815 Tourbillon, housed in a classically proportioned 39.5mm case, is a masterclass in calibrated elegance and technical precision. This timepiece celebrates the tourbillon as a deeply ingrained element of its cohesive design. The exquisitely finished flying tourbillon appears to float at six o’clock, its rhythmic pulse providing a captivating counterpoint to the crisp, argent-toned dial with its classic railway-track minute scale and painted Arabic numerals. This is a watch that speaks in a whisper, but the elegance rings loud and clear. Its beauty is revealed through the anglage and hand-engraved tourbillon cock that can be seen through the sapphire caseback, showcasing the sublime L092.1 manufacture calibre in all its splendor.

The Richard Lange Jumping Seconds: The full details

RICHARD LANGE JUMPING SECONDS
A. Lange & Söhne

In stark contrast, the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds is a true scientific instrument, created for the purist who values absolute legibility and tenth-of-a-second accuracy. Its regulated three-part dial features a large seconds dial with a dead-beat seconds hand, a subsidiary minutes dial, and a day/night indicator for the jumping seconds. Powered by the L134.1 manufacture calibre, this timepiece clearly prioritizes function without ever sacrificing the impressive finishing and technical mastery that define the Lange name.

An introduction to the horological supremacy

With these two releases, A. Lange & Söhne has done what many fail at: catering to the discerning connoisseur while respecting grand traditions and unparalleled precision. Whether drawn to the  captivating 1815 Tourbillon or the scientific slant of the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds, the collector is served a singular masterpiece from a leader of Saxon watchmaking.

Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant.
