Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live Stream Premier League Soccer

At 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT, Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham as part of the continuing Premier League season. The two soccer teams are very closely matched in the league table right now with Aston Villa 9th while Arsenal are 10th. While neither team seem likely to be competing for any trophies this year, it’s going to be interesting to see how the two well-matched sides fare against each other. Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online today.

Currently, Aston Villa has a significant advantage in the Premier League as the side has only played 19 matches so far compared to Arsenal’s 22 games played. With a potential nine points to play for there, it could make a big difference to Aston Villa’s final standings in the league by the time we reach the end of the season. For now though, all eyes are on the match today.

Arsenal will have a lot to prove having lost 3-0 to Aston Villa back in November and there’s certainly a lot of pressure on the London-based side. While a mid-table finish is often quite respectable for Aston Villa, it’s considered a disappointment for Arsenal fans and the team will be expected to do a far better job than it’s achieving so far.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the U.S.

For all Premier League soccer matches, NBC has the exclusive rights courtesy of its Peacock streaming service. There isn’t a free Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream out there so Peacock Premium is your only option. Don’t worry though — it doesn’t have to cost you money.

That’s because Peacock Premium offers a one-week free trial so you can watch the match entirely for free without any risk or commitment attached. Simply remember to cancel the trial before it ends and you won’t pay a thing. It’s the best way to enjoy Aston Villa vs Arsenal in Full HD.

Once you’ve finished watching the match, you can always enjoy the rest of Peacock Premium’s extensive catalog of shows, movies, and sports. The service includes exclusive content such as the reboot of Saved by the Bell plus hit shows like The Office. It all costs just $5 per month so if you plan on watching more of the Premier League, it’s a bargain for access to regular new soccer matches and more.

