How to Watch Premier League Soccer Online in the U.S.

The 2020-2021 English soccer season is still going strong, and if you’re in the U.S., finding a way to stream Premier League Soccer online has been somewhat of a hassle — until now. Peacock, a streaming service that rolled out last year, now lets U.S. sports fans watch soccer and more online right from the comfort of their smart TV, computer web browser, mobile device, or Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, and if you count yourself among that number, read on. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Premier League Soccer online after you sign up for Peacock Premium.

In the U.S., the only way to watch Premier League Soccer online is with Peacock Premium. Peacock is NBC’s new streaming platform that’s the go-to place for enjoying new and classic content like The Office, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Downton Abbey, and much, much more. It’s also home to Premier League Soccer, and since it’s the only way you can stream games in the U.S., now’s the perfect time to sign up for Peacock Premium.

Peacock has a free package, but this does not include Premier League Soccer — for that, you’ll have to pony up the $5/month for the Premium plan. That said, this cheap package gives you full access to the entire Peacock content library of shows, movies, news, and sports, and if you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial to give it a spin first with no obligation.

What Premier League Soccer Games are Happening in 2021?

The Premier League, often referred to as the English Premier League outside the U.K., is the top league of English soccer (or “football” if you’re picky about that). Seasons typically run from August to May with most games taking place on Saturday and Sunday, although mid-week matches are not uncommon. Teams each play 38 games — 19 home and 19 away — and 20 clubs currently compete in the league.

The entire schedule, consisting of more than 700 games, is too exhaustive to list here, but you can check out Premiere League Soccer results and upcoming matches here. The 2020-2021 season is well underway with new games happening every week, so now’s the time to sign up for Peacock Premium (and take advantage of that free 7-day trial) so you can watch Premier League Soccer games online — while also enjoying the bevy of other content that Peacock TV’s growing library has to offer.

