If you’ve got plans to gather friends and family together this holiday season, you want to make sure that everything about the occasion is absolutely perfect. One great way of doing that is by picking up a few hosting essentials from Walmart. Right now, Walmart has plenty of great ways to help make your upcoming family gathering the best of the year. That includes great ways to make cooking simpler and tastier, fun cocktail-making sets, and comfy blankets, too. Read on while we guide you through the best essentials.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $59, was $100

Want to make fantastic food every time? You need this Instant Pot Duo Mini. We’re not talking good homemade food either. Use an Instant Pot and you can create restaurant-quality food with surprisingly little effort. It offers seven different features including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautéing function, yogurt maker, and warmer. Through easy-to-follow programs, you can easily cook up a storm — and produce some delicious results in the process. It also emits no steam, heat, or smells, so it’s ideal if you have limited space in your kitchen.

Better Homes & Gardens Beverage Dispenser — $33

Perfect for making drinks — alcoholic or soft — extra special, the Better Homes & Gardens Beverage Dispenser holds up to three gallons of water, iced tea, lemonade, or any other cold drink you fancy storing in it. It’s possible to use its infuser to create a delicious blend of flavored water with a TemperCore cooling disk that keeps the liquid cool for hours. The dispenser also looks incredibly fancy, thanks to its solid stainless-steel base and lid.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack — $140

Lighting is a core part of creating the ideal mood during your party and this Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack makes it simple to light up your space in style. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to set how you want the lights to look with a choice of 16 million colors. Alternatively, the easy-to-use Philips Hue app means you’re only a touch of a button away from changing up how things look.

14 Pcs Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set — $30, was $110

Always wanted to be like Tom Cruise in Cocktail? Wow your guests with some professional-looking cocktails courtesy of this 14 Pcs Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set. Included in the set is a 550ml cocktail shaker, four drink stirrers, cocktail muddler, ice tongs, mixing spoon, two bottle pourers, dual capacity jigger, wine opener, plus a wooden stand. It’s everything you need to mix up some fantastic drinks with the set made from stainless steel so it’s highly durable. It’s ideal for making your drinks extra special.

Frigidaire 26-pound Countertop Ice Maker — $99

The best drinks, whether alcoholic or not, need plenty of ice to taste extra magical. That’s where the Frigidaire 26-pound Countertop Ice Maker comes in, ensuring you’ll never run out of necessary ice while you prepare drinks. With a 26-pound ice-making capacity, you’re really not going to run out any time soon. A choice of two ice sizes is incredibly useful with the machine able to make ice in just six minutes. It’s really quiet too and offers simple-to-use LED-backlit controls so anyone can get to grips with it in seconds.

Bare Home Sherpa Blanket — $25

Comfort is everything when entertaining. If you’re keen to snuggle up under a blanket to watch a movie, the Bare Home Sherpa Blanket is the one for you. It’s incredibly soft thanks to its use of exclusive premium soft microfleece yarns. The material is hypoallergenic and doesn’t shed so it’s ideal for the most sensitive of skin. Wrinkle-free and anti-pilling, it’ll last for years — ensuring you can create plenty of memories with this blanket by your side.

