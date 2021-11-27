Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Shop These Offers NOW

If you’re here looking for some Walmart Cyber Monday Deals ahead of time, good thinking. These deals are drastically reduced and will likely go fast. Walmart has been around for decades to provide some of the best deals on technology and household items to date, further proving that point this year with all of these money-saving opportunities.

Today’s Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

TCL Alto 6 Dolby Audio 2 Channel Soundbar — $29, was $44

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker — $79, was $99

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $144, was $350

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum — $177, was $275

Versa 3 Smartwatch — $180, was $230

MSI Optix G272 27″ Full HD LED Gaming LCD Monitor — $188, was $259

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker — $215, was $239

VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV — $500, was $598

Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3″ Laptop — $699, was $910

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker — $79, was $99

Why Buy:

Ability to use both coffee grounds and K-pods

Multiple brew sizes from 8 to 12 ounces

12-cup glass carafe included with purchase

Energy-efficient and convenient

Accommodates any mug up to 7 inches tall

Revolutionizing the at-home coffee brewing game since its conception in 1992, Keurig has been bringing new and affordable technologies to the table on a regular basis. Keurig’s convenient and easy-to-use devices have been ever-evolving to adapt to the new wave of coffee lovers, giving them more ways to enjoy their favorite styles of coffee right from home.

Blending the classic technology of the coffee pot days with the K-cup days of the present, the K-Duo is an essential addition to any coffee lover’s kitchen. On the go? This adaptive machine with a simple button layout will essentially fill your thermos for you, leaving you to only grab it and go without a hassle.

Filling the carafe for a long day of work or coffee and cake with friends? No need to wait for the whole pot to brew, this machine can be paused mid-brew for up to 20 seconds so you can enjoy a fresh cup of hot coffee right away.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $144, was $350

Why Buy:

Path tracking sensor that maps the home

2000Pa suction power

Ability to control through the app with included cleaning history

Boundary strips to keep away from designated areas

Voice activation or shut down through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Though multiple Robot vacuum brands have come out over the years, the Eufy RoboVac is one of the top choices. While many other brands seem to clean fairly randomly, the Anker Eufy RoboVac maintains a floorplan of your home, making sure to get all those trouble spots that may go unnoticed.

Through the interactive and informative app included in the purchase, the entire report of when and where was cleaned is easy to see and understand. If you feel that your little helper needs to get started a bit earlier or later in the day, simply voice command through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and get that job done in time. Even if you’ve got company, the advanced brushless motor is excellent at reducing noise to a minimal amount.

Anker Eufy RoboVac won’t likely suffer any falls or slip-ups down the stairs, which is all thanks to its 9 built-in infrared sensors and drop-sensing technology that keep it safe and within boundaries.

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum — $177, was $275

Why Buy:

3-stage cleaning system that gets all corners, surfaces, and edges

Senses and eliminates dirt and debris

Self-charging after daily cleaning ritual

Automatically adjusts to carpet and hard floors

90-minute runtime

A name that has been synonymous with automatic vacuum cleaners since its birth in 1990, iRobot has sold more than 30 million vacuums worldwide. Promising innovative technologies ever since, iRobot was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology roboticists who made it their mission to incorporate practical robots into the homes of millions.

With its easy-to-use app, simply set a schedule for your Roomba to begin cleaning and it will take it from there. The hands-off approach with iRobot is what makes it so appealing: Just plug it in and let the vacuum learn what areas are often dirty, adapting to the layout of wherever it is placed.

Through its voice-activated commands and seasonal settings, the Roomba 676 will even suggest times to clean such as pet shedding season or when it detects a high amount of pollen. When it’s all done, it will take care of the rest by plugging itself back in to charge until its next shift.

Versa 3 Smartwatch — $180, was $230

Why Buy:

Automatic heart rate tracking

Tracking of sleep cycles and how much of each kind

Free 90-day FitBit Premium trial

Optimized fitness tracking with daily recommendations

Automatic workout tracking with GPS mapping

If you’re looking to step up your exercise game, a Versa 3 Smartwatch is the next step toward integrating exercise into your daily life. Some days you need to rest from exercise. Versa 3 Smartwatch will optimize your workout routine with its Daily Readiness Score technology, letting you know if today is a day to kick it up a notch or take the day off.

With the Versa 3 Smartwatch, there’s no need to carry a phone with you on workouts; your text, call, and other notifications will be sent directly to your wrist. That includes your playlists and favorite music, which can all be streamed from services like Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora straight to your smartwatch.

Having trouble staying driven during a workout? The Versa 3 Smartwatch can detect your resting heart rate during your workouts, notifying you with a buzz that it’s time to ramp up your efforts and push through that last set.

MSI Optix G272 27-inch Full HD LED Gaming LCD Monitor — $188, was $259

Why Buy:

IPS panel that optimizes screen settings

144Hz Refresh Rate

Game modes optimizing the best effects

1ms response time increasing frame rate quality

Anti-glare properties

One of the most highly-rated monitor brands, MSI Optix has a gaming monitor that is worth talking about. Made with an outstanding response time and low lag rate, the MSI Optix G272 will not disappoint any of those looking for a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

A wide array of game styles — first-person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports games — are all games that require fast-paced reaction times and consistent functionality, all of which Optix has been guaranteed to deliver. Maybe you’re a gamer looking to improve your experience with a double monitor setup, in which case, you might even want to consider investing in a second one.

Whatever your gaming needs may be, no gaming experience is complete without a fully functioning, high-resolution view, bringing out the vibrant darks and lights with minimal distraction from its sleek and frameless design.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker — $215, was $239

Why Buy:

Features three cooking modes and 14 cooking functions

Steam and crisp at the same time

Stainless steel reversible rack

Pressure cook up to 70% faster than normal

13 programmable cooking programs

Setting a new standard for pressure cooking, the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker is a must-have for anyone who loves slow-cooked meals but has little time to make them. Thinking about getting a new air fryer, steamer, or pressure cooker? The Ninja can do it all, and some of it simultaneously.

Steam, crisp, broil, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, sear, and more. Anything you want to make, this Ninja pressure cooker is guaranteed to have a pre-set program to make your delicious meals without the hassle of all those extra dishes. Made with multi-tasking cooks in mind, anyone with a busy schedule and a refined palate should consider adding this to their kitchen counter.

You won’t even have to wait to cook one part of the meal at a time — the Ninja can prepare multiple different dishes with different preparation methods simultaneously so you don’t have to wait. The programs are simple and straightforward, leaving you to simply put the food in and press a button to get it started and finished.

VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV — $500, was $598

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision and Ultra 4K HD

Voice command quick start

WatchFree+ membership

Auto game mode optimizing console gameplay

Built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast

For those looking to unlock everything that a modern-day TV has to offer, this is the spot. Though many TVs these days have 4K capabilities, the Vizio Smart TV brings next-generation speed and power due to its 4K IQ active processor. No need to adjust the settings when you switch to video games, this Vizio TV will automatically switch visual and audio settings for you.

This VIZIO 4K TV comes with access to WatchFree+, a platform that allows you to stream hundreds of channels of live TV without logins, subscriptions, or fees. That’s on top of all the other apps that come already ready to sign in to your existing streaming services.

This TV will catapult your entertainment room into the future, seamlessly connecting with any smart home device and acting as the main hub for them all. Check on the front door camera, control your lights, start the microwave, all with a simple voice command to your Vizio 4K TV.

Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3-inch Laptop — $699, was $910

Why Buy:

3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Six-Core

8GB DDR4 RAM

256GB NVMe TLC SSD

17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS Display

Built for the purpose of high-quality gaming, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a great investment to keep up with the top rank of gamers out there. Carrying the latest generation AMD Ryzen processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, this gaming laptop is A.I.-optimized by the Legion A.I. Engine making your gaming experience smooth and reliable.

Resolution is sound and consistently balanced, all while preventing screen lag with its strong yet minimalist design. Powered with a long-lasting 80Whr battery, the 230W charger provides a good charge without taking up too much space or involving overkill.

Besides the bonus of gaming, this laptop functions perfectly as a well-rounded, multi-use device that can handle multiple tasks at once. Perfect for college students, remote/freelance workers, and leisure users, this Lenovo laptop is everything one needs with extra inside space for optional upgrades.

When Do These Walmart Cyber Monday Deal End?

The easy answer? These deals are all scheduled to end on Tuesday, but it’s fair to say that whatever stock they have prepared likely won’t last long. Since the sales have already begun, the chances of it lasting through the weekend–especially before selling out–seem slim. If you’re a fan of something you see here and have some extra money to make a home-improving investment, these aren’t deals that should be pushed aside in the lineup of tabs on your computer screen.

Looking for a tip? If these are items you’ve been wanting for a long time, it would be best to capitalize on the opportunity as soon as possible. Good deals such as these are known to be short-lasting and limited, whether that be because of limited stock or because too many people have been waiting for a deal like this.

