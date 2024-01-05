Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch QLED TV is under $500

Super Bowl LVIII is just about a month away, and while NFL teams are still battling it out to take a spot in the big game, you may want to start thinking about upgrading your home theater setup if you won’t be able to go to Nevada to watch it live. There are loads of TVs to choose from, but here’s one that will give justice to the spectacle of the event — the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV for just $498 from Walmart, following a $146 discount on its original price of $644. You’re going to have to make the purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that the TV arrives before the Super Bowl though.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV

The 65-inch screen of the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, and when combined with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, you’ll enjoy a complete immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re in the stands of the Allegiant Stadium when watching Super Bowl LVIII. The display also features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to an LED backlight that allow the TV to show more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness.

If you’re going to watch Super Bowl LVIII through a livestream, the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV will be able to access it through its SmartCast platform, and there will be no lag due to its built-in tri-band Wi-Fi 6E. Beyond the big game, you’ll be able to explore all of the popular services like Netflix and Disney+, and you can use Google Assistant or Apple Home to control the TV using voice commands.

Whether you’re a hardcore NFL fan, a student of the game, or just looking forward to the commercials and the halftime show, the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV is the perfect display for watching Super Bowl LVIII. It’s also going to give you extreme value for your money as it’s down to just $498 from Walmart, for $146 in savings on its sticker price of $644. It’s highly recommended that you hurry in completing the transaction, just to make sure that you get the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV delivered to your doorstep before Super Bowl weekend.

