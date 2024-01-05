 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch QLED TV is under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV on a white background.
Vizio

Super Bowl LVIII is just about a month away, and while NFL teams are still battling it out to take a spot in the big game, you may want to start thinking about upgrading your home theater setup if you won’t be able to go to Nevada to watch it live. There are loads of TVs to choose from, but here’s one that will give justice to the spectacle of the event — the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV for just $498 from Walmart, following a $146 discount on its original price of $644. You’re going to have to make the purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that the TV arrives before the Super Bowl though.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV

The 65-inch screen of the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, and when combined with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, you’ll enjoy a complete immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re in the stands of the Allegiant Stadium when watching Super Bowl LVIII. The display also features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to an LED backlight that allow the TV to show more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness.

Recommended Videos

If you’re going to watch Super Bowl LVIII through a livestream, the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV will be able to access it through its SmartCast platform, and there will be no lag due to its built-in tri-band Wi-Fi 6E. Beyond the big game, you’ll be able to explore all of the popular services like Netflix and Disney+, and you can use Google Assistant or Apple Home to control the TV using voice commands.

Related

Whether you’re a hardcore NFL fan, a student of the game, or just looking forward to the commercials and the halftime show, the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV is the perfect display for watching Super Bowl LVIII. It’s also going to give you extreme value for your money as it’s down to just $498 from Walmart, for $146 in savings on its sticker price of $644. It’s highly recommended that you hurry in completing the transaction, just to make sure that you get the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV delivered to your doorstep before Super Bowl weekend.

Editors' Recommendations

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best October Prime Day TV deals available right now
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

If you want to watch the best TV shows of 2023 in style, you need one of the best Prime Day TV deals around at the moment. With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale shortly commencing, other retailers have also got involved so there are big savings to be enjoyed across the board. We've picked out the best October Prime Day TV deals around so you can save money while still enjoying a great visual experience. Here's a look at the pick of the bunch.
Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $270, was $380

The Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV has a great 58-inch 4K panel with HDR support so you get brighter whites and deeper blacks. It also has DTS Studio Sound so you can enjoy more immersive audio via the two speakers that are built-in. Alternatively, an HDMI eARC port makes it easy to connect a soundbar. For streaming, Fire TV makes it simple to find over one million streaming movies and TV episodes, while there's Alexa voice control to save you from needing to use the remote all the time.

Read more
Best Buy is practically giving away this 50-inch QLED 4K TV today
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

Just in time for the sports season, Best Buy is hosting an excellent sale on TVs and entertainment devices, and boy, do we have one you're definitely going to want to see. Whether you're checking out our weekend watch list, catching up on weekly football, watching some old-school movies like E.T. or The Goonies, or streaming the latest UFC livestream, you're going to need an excellent, ultra-high-definition TV. Look no further than the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart TV with Google TV's smart streaming platform built-in. Why? Because normally it's $400, but Best Buy is offering it right now for just $300. That is a phenomenal deal and one you'll want to scoop up as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart Google TV
We'll go over the specifications and features, which are important, but also, you'll probably want to plan ahead and consider what you'll be watching on a gorgeous TV such as this. While watching sports, you'll be able to see the field, players, and everything happening on screen, no matter how frantic, in remarkable clarity and detail. Not just because of the 4K ultra-HD definition but also because of the Quantum Dot technology that offers exceptional sharpness and color clarity with an UltraWide color gamut -- for more accurate colors and representations.

Read more
Walmart has a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500 (seriously)
The Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV on a white background.

If you love to watch sports regularly, you need a suitably large TV to truly enjoy everything that's unfolding in front of your eyes. That's why we're excited to see Walmart offering an Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV for $498 for a limited time only. Usually priced at $578, you're saving $80 off the regular price making this a pretty sweet deal. If you need to know more about the TV, keep reading. If you're already sold you can simply tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV
One of the best ways to watch live sports online is through a smart TV with a massive screen. That's easily the case with the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV. It has a truly vast 75-inch panel which means you should double-check check your living space has enough room to fully accommodate it. If you're keen to have a TV take up much of the room though, this is a seriously cheap bargain.

Read more