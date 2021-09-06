If You Buy One Thing This Labor Day Make it This Tempur-Pedic Mattress



If you’ve always wanted a Tempur-Pedic mattress but held off because the timing wasn’t right or you didn’t want to pay the full retail price, today’s Labor Day mattress sales include a special deal just for you. The Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale ends today, but if you act now you can score a 30% discount on a Tempur-Cloud mattress. Sale prices start at $1,189. Prices vary for different size mattress, but a Tempur-Cloud queen mattress that normally sells for $1,999, for example, is available today only for just $1,399, a $600 savings. Tempur-Pedic calls the Tempur-Cloud “cutting-edge comfy,” and if that’s what you’re looking for, don’t delay because this sale absolutely goes away today.

Buy Now

So what makes a Tempur-Cloud mattress so special? Think of it as a layered look, only for mattresses. The Tempur-Cloud mattress has four layers, each especially formulated for a specific purpose but also designed to augment and maximize the benefits of the layers above or below.

The top layer of a Tempur-Cloud mattress is a 360-degree stretch cover — that means it stretches in every direction. This cover wicks moisture and helps heat flow away from your body while you sleep. Superior breathability and air flow help you stay cool, dry, and comfortable.

Each size Tempur-Cloud mattress is designed so it’s soft where you want it and firm where you need it. The secret sauce Tempur-Pedic uses to achieve the right mix of softness and firmness is the Tempur Comfort layer. This layer is a compress foam formulation that responds to your body weight and pressure.

Next, the Tempur Support Layer is a firmer blend of Tempur material that reacts and adapts more slowly than the Tempur Comfort Layer, but with the same end. The Support Layer relieves pressure during the night as it conforms to your body and movements, while it gives you the next level of support.

And finally, the base layer of the Tempur-Cloud mattress is called just that, the base layer. Made of premium foam, the base layer’s function is to provide firm support to the upper layers (and your body) and to provide the durability that a mattress requires.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress are available in six sizes from twin to California King. The mattresses are 10 inches high and are designed and built in the U.S. Tempur-Pedic has a 10-year full replacement limited warranty, but because you won’t really know how a Tempur-Cloud mattress can improve your comfort and rest, Tempur-Pedic has a 9o-night trial period. Delivery is free and if you decide it’s not for you, they’ll send someone to pick it up.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are premium mattresses with a deservedly premium price, but you can get 30% off the price of a Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress if you buy it during today’s Labor Day sale. However, please don’t delay if you want to take advantage of this deal, because Tempur-Pedic has informed us that it absolutely ends today. You can save $600 on a Tempur-Cloud Queen mattress, as one example among many, but only if you buy today.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations