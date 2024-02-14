 Skip to main content
I’m obsessed with Samsung’s ‘Frame’ TV, and it’s $300 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations
Samsung

The best movies deserve a great TV for watching, and today at Samsung you can add both a unique 4K TV and some savings to your home theater. Some of the best Samsung TV deals of the day is on its The Frame 4K TV. A couple of models are seeing pretty good discounts, and the TV is regularly priced pretty fairly for a TV that provides some impressive image quality in a body that can double as artwork when you aren’t watching it. Both the 50-inch and 55-inch models are seeing discounts today, with smaller and larger sizes available as well.

  Samsung The Frame 32-inch 4K TV
  Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV
  Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV
  Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K TV
  Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K TV
  Samsung The Frame 75-inch TV
  Samsung The Frame 85-inch 4K TV

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

QLED picture technology is still one of the tops on the market, and with its QLED 4K panel Samsung’s The Frame TV presents a gorgeous picture by transforming light into lifelike color that always stays natural and lifelike. Most people will find the 4K image of The Frame TV can compete with images produced by even the best TVs, which is the case whether you’re watching fast-paced sports events or your favorite movies. The TV produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume. It also has anti-reflection technology that allows it to be seen in almost any lighting environment.

But what really makes The Frame 4K TV unique is its intention. It’s meant to be minimalist and unobtrusive, and it produces a superior image even when you aren’t watching it. It’s made to look like a piece of artwork hanging on the wall, and its Art Mode displays artwork when you aren’t using it to watch your favorite content. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from.

The Samsung The Frame 4K TV provides one of the most unique viewing experiences you’ll come across, and today several models are seeing discounts worth looking into. Models range from 32-inch up to 85-inches, with the 50-inch and 55-inch models seeing deals right now.

