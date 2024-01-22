 Skip to main content
This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $500 off for the Super Bowl

Aaron Mamiit
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you want to organize a Super Bowl LVIII watch party but you don’t think your current TV is good enough, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. From an original price of $1,300 that’s already relatively affordable compared to other TV deals with the same size, it will be yours for only $800, for savings of $500. We’re not sure if the discount will still be available tomorrow, but you’re going to want to hurry with your purchase anyway to make sure that you receive the TV in time for the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 85-inch screen, so you or your friends won’t miss any important details in the plays of Super Bowl LVIII.  You’ll also be able to better enjoy the commercials and the halftime show, if you’re looking forward to those more than the actual game. In any case, the 85-inch display of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV means everyone in the living room will be able to watch from anywhere, so there’s no need to squeeze into a single couch.

If you’re planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII through a livestream or a streaming service, you can do so on the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV as it’s a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen. After the match is over, you won’t run out of shows and movies to watch across the services, and you’ll be able to easily search for content that you’d like using voice commands with either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Samsung TV deals always attract a lot of attention, and we expect the same thing to happen to Best Buy’s $500 discount for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s down to $800, which more families will be able to afford compared to its original price of $1,300, but you should act fast because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. You’ll also want to get the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV set up before Super Bowl LVIII, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s stunning 85-inch Frame TV is $800 off right now
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for anyone who wants a truly stylish TV that also happens to be one of the best around. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV for $3,500 meaning you save $800 off the usual price of $4,300. While this isn't an impulse buy by any means, if you've been waiting to upgrade to a high-end TV for less, this is the ideal chance to do so. If you want or need something a little smaller, you can also save $400 on the 75-inch model so it costs $2,600 instead of $3,000. Go smaller still and grab the 65-inch variety for $1,800 so you save $200 off the usual price of $2,000. While the best saving is on the 85-inch model, the only difference between the models is size. Let's take a look at the features all the The Frame TVs offer while they're on sale.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around with a particular focus on QLED technology. With the Samsung The Frame TV, you get a QLED panel with 100% color volume. It produces vivid color whatever you're watching with Quantum HDR further enhancing the range of color and contrast. Utilizing a billion colors means that whether you're watching a movie or playing a game, you get a truly vivid experience.
Easily one of the best QLED TVs, the Samsung The Frame TV has a great trick up its sleeve to explain its name. It's designed to be wall-mounted with an art mode that kicks in any time the TV is off and someone is nearby. The built-in motion sensor detects when someone is in the room and the TV starts displaying artwork of your choice. That can be either your own photos or you can buy pieces from the Samsung Art Store. It means the Samsung The Frame TV effortlessly blends into your home surroundings so the TV doesn't steal focus. It's ideal for TV fans who are also passionate about their room aesthetic. The display also has an anti reflection coating on the display so that there's virtually no light reflection at any time.
Combined, all these features make the Samsung The Frame TV one of the best TVs around for those that want good style and a great viewing experience. Right now, you can buy the 85-inch model for $3,500 so you save $800 off the regular price of $4,300. The 75-inch model is also on sale at $2,600 instead of $3,000, while the 65-inch size is $1,800 reduced from $2,000. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

If you’re quick you can get a 65-inch 4K TV for less than $300
onn 85 uhd led roku smart tv deal walmart june 2023 50 inch qled 4k

You'd think with Amazon's Prime October event behind us and many holiday season deals on the way, the offers would dry up. But that's definitely not the case, especially if you're looking for a smart 4K-quality TV. Walmart is showing us all that there are still great discounts to be had, and its latest 4K TV deal stands as a testament to that ideal. Today, you can grab the Onn 65-inch 4K UHD LED smart Roku TV for just $298 -- less than $300. Normally $348, and already a fantastic price, you're saving about $50 off the top.

If you've any interest in keeping up with our weekend watch lists, you'll want a TV like this. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, 2160p 4K-quality picture with an LED panel, and the Roku smart streaming platform built-in, so you can stream from your favorite apps as soon as you connect it to WiFi. Hurry, though. This deal will not be available for too long.

Selling like hotcakes: This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $500 off today
A Sony TV hanging on a wall.

If you're considering picking up a big TV, Prime Day is the perfect time to do it, especially if you want something high-end like the Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV. While it usually costs $1,498, Walmart has discounted it to a much more accessible $998. That's a substantial $500 discount, especially for a 75-inch TV, so if you want something big for your living room with great specs, this is the TV to go for.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV
When it comes to image quality and fidelity, a large part of it is how bright a screen can get and how much control there is over the lighting zones. What sets the Bravia XR apart is the Full Array LED lighting, a huge amount of LEDs placed strategically behind the panel to give you a lot of brightness and give the TV more control over brightness zones. That means darker colors and better contrast, including overall better HDR than you would get with a partial array LED. It's also the perfect TV if you're a sports or action-film fan since the base 120Hz refresh rate will give you a much more realistic sense of motion when watching action-packed content. This is also the case if you're a gamer, and, in fact, the Bravia XR is made to work well with the PS5 since they're both made by the same company.

