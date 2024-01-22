This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $500 off for the Super Bowl

If you want to organize a Super Bowl LVIII watch party but you don’t think your current TV is good enough, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. From an original price of $1,300 that’s already relatively affordable compared to other TV deals with the same size, it will be yours for only $800, for savings of $500. We’re not sure if the discount will still be available tomorrow, but you’re going to want to hurry with your purchase anyway to make sure that you receive the TV in time for the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 85-inch screen, so you or your friends won’t miss any important details in the plays of Super Bowl LVIII. You’ll also be able to better enjoy the commercials and the halftime show, if you’re looking forward to those more than the actual game. In any case, the 85-inch display of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV means everyone in the living room will be able to watch from anywhere, so there’s no need to squeeze into a single couch.

Recommended Videos

If you’re planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII through a livestream or a streaming service, you can do so on the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV as it’s a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen. After the match is over, you won’t run out of shows and movies to watch across the services, and you’ll be able to easily search for content that you’d like using voice commands with either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Samsung TV deals always attract a lot of attention, and we expect the same thing to happen to Best Buy’s $500 discount for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s down to $800, which more families will be able to afford compared to its original price of $1,300, but you should act fast because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. You’ll also want to get the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV set up before Super Bowl LVIII, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations