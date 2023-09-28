 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Laundry Sauce will make you want to ditch your old detergent forever

Laundry Sauce's luxury scented add-ins will spruce up laundry and leave your clothes smelling divine.

Laundry Sauce detergent pods for divine-scented laundry.
Laundry Sauce

Most laundry detergents come in the same boring scents, the same uninspired packaging, and the same goopy, unpleasant format – seriously, what do they put in these bottles? Take a quick stroll down any detergent aisle, and you’ll see and smell a spring breeze, crisp linen, or intense fresh, whatever that means. They use a lot of the same aromas and just slap different names on the labels, too. Sure, doing laundry is a necessity, but surely there’s a way to make it more fun. There must be something better than an “intense” or “crisp” aroma.

Laundry Sauce is changing the game with its luxury-scented laundry pods. Thanks to a collaboration with world-class perfumers and scent artists – hey, that’s what they call them, not me – Laundry Sauce’s high-performance pods are infused with sophisticated scents. These ultra-concentrated pods transform any laundry day into a sensual experience with scents like Australian Sandalwood and Egyptian Rose.

Recommended Videos

Detergent pods aren’t all they carry, though. Laundry Sauce carries a full suite of scent-sational add-ons like scented dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and wool dryer balls to level up your whole laundry routine.

Related

There’s a lot to get a whiff of here, and right now, you can use discount code DT15% to get up to 15% off your order.

Shop Now

Why you should buy the Laundry Sauce detergent pods and more

Laundry Sauce detergent pods in box
Laundry Sauce

That generic mixture most people pour into their washers, thinking it’s going to clean their clothes and leave them refreshed, injects an artificial scent that, let’s be honest, won’t impress anyone. Clothes, towels, sheets – they all end up smelling like, well, nothing special. That’s why Laundry Sauce spent years researching and developing alternatives. They not only smell better, phenomenally better, we might add, but also provide a ton of extra benefits to make laundry day much more enjoyable.

For starters, Laundry Sauce pods don’t come in a clunky plastic jug. Instead, they’re delivered straight to your door in sleek, 40% recycled packaging. Not to mention their pods are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, dye-free, and paraben and phthalate-free—so no nasty stuff either.

The ultra-concentrated formula is another excellent advantage. Laundry Sauce pods are up to five times more concentrated than comparable laundry detergents, so you don’t need as much to achieve cleaner results. They’ll clean your clothes right and elevate your confidence to a whole new level so you can step out smelling as wonderful as ever.

Laundry Sauce comes in four signature scents: Australian Sandalwood, Egyptian Rose, Indonesian Patchouli, and Siberian Pine. All of these fragrances feature deeply-layered blends of scents mixed in to create an unforgettable experience every time you wash your clothes. For example, Australian Sandalwood has notes of crisp bergamot, woodleather, and Alaskan cedarwood. All combined, they smell like nothing that’s ever passed through your nostrils before, but at the same time, they’re so warm and inviting, frankly, you’ll want to have a load of laundry going constantly.

Laundry Sauce products on bed
Laundry Sauce

Some of the other add-ons that Laundry Sauce offers are scent boosters, dryer sheets, wool dryer balls, and fabric softeners. All Laundry Sauce products feature the same luxury scents, so no matter how you roll on laundry day, your favorite clothes and home will smell “saucesome” in no time.

Ready to start saucing? It’s super easy. You can just head to Laundry Sauce to shop and order what you need. But if you need a little help choosing what scent suits your personality and preferences, there’s a neat little quiz you can take. From here, you’ll get your custom recommendations emailed to you.

For a limited time, you can use code DT15% to get up to 15% off your order. If you want to get the most value, go for the Signature Package to save an extra 10%. This set includes everything you need to upgrade your routine: 69 laundry detergent pods, 69 scented dryer sheets, a bottle of in-wash scent booster, and a bottle of performance fabric softener.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Ultimate relaxation: This massage chair is $3,700 off until tomorrow
A woman sitting in the Sharper Image Revival Zero Gravity Massage Chair.

Relaxing at home is a much-underrated activity for many of us. That's why we had to highlight one of Best Buy's deals of the day which has a Sharper Image Revival Zero Gravity Massage Chair down to $1,799. It usually costs $5,499 so you're saving a spectacular $3,700 off the regular price. Whether you've had a long day at work or you've just got back from a hectic session at the gym, you need a great massage chair to relax into. Here's what we know about it while you decide whether to hit the buy button or not. Remember -- you've only got until the end of today to do so.

Why you should buy the Sharper Image Revival Zero Gravity Massage Chair
Arriving with no assembly required, the Sharper Image Revival Zero Gravity Massage Chair is far better than any of the best massage guns you may have been considering for your post-workout recovery. It offers the most beneficial position for you to sit with the least amount of pressure on your spine.

Read more
These are the 13 best Brad Pitt movies, ranked
Does your favorite Brad Pitt movie make the list?
Brad Pitt staring across the table

If you were to look up the word "superstar" in the dictionary, it wouldn't be surprising if Brad Pitt's visage was strewn across the page. When you hear his name, it’s hard not to think of his chiseled abs, effortless charm, and distinctively beautiful face. Many may even immediately think of all the media surrounding his romantic entanglements with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, but we’re definitely not here to talk about that.

Today, we are here to talk about the many strides Brad Pitt has made in his film career; from war movies to heist comedies, he's taken his physical beauty and made the most of it. While he may not have the reputation of Tom Hanks or Al Pacino, Pitt has become a great performer in his own right. In addition to his prolific acting career, Pitt is also a producer with more than 60 credits to his name. Clearly, there is much more to him than just what meets the eye, which is part of what makes him such a compelling screen presence.

Read more
Is ‘Family Guy’ on Disney Plus in 2023?
Get the scoop on streaming 'Family Guy'
The Disney Plus sign-up menu is displayed

Whether you can watch Family Guy online via Disney Plus depends on what part of the world you call home. Simply put, Family Guy is available on Disney Plus in some areas, but not all. Why? Well, not all streaming services possess the rights to the popular animated comedy, but that's all changing as we speak.

In short, Family Guy is only available on Disney Plus if you live in one of the countries where Star is included in your Disney Plus subscription. That means countries like the U.K., Australia, and Canada have Family Guy on Disney Plus, but the U.S. misses out.

Read more