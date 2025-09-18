Landman season 2 is coming—here’s everything we know so far

After a lot of hemming and hawing on behalf of everyone involved, we now know that Landman will be back for a second season. The show, which follows Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris as he works as a landman for an oil rigging company in West Texas, was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The show first announced that it would be returning for a second season in March of this year, after becoming a phenomenon after its debut in November of last year. Here’s everything we know about the second season, including when it might be coming and what the show’s plot might be.

How did the first season end?

Perhaps the most crucial element of Landman‘s finale was the death of Jon Hamm’s Monty Miller, the CEO of M-Tex Oil. His wife, played by Demi Moore, had hoped that his heart transplant surgery would lead to his recovery, but the final moments of the finale show Monty in a hospital bed, lifeless, with his wife and daughters surrounding him.

While there was some speculation about whether he’d actually died, co-creator Christian Wallace confirmed his death in an interview released after the finale. “When you take one major player off the board, it opens up opportunities for other players,” the co-creator told Variety, “and I think that’s all I’m at liberty to say at this point.”

We also know that, even though he didn’t want the job, Tommy agreed to take over M-Tex to honor Monty’s last wishes. Tommy, not naturally inclined to take the job, appears to have agreed to do it to honor his friend’s final wishes.

What is the release date for Landman season 2?

Paramount+ revealed that Landman season 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 16, 2025, in a short promo video released in August 2025.

What is Landman season 2 about?

While we don’t know all the details of the show’s second season yet, Thornton has suggested that he hopes the new season continues to explore the peculiar relationship that Tommy has with the rest of his family.

“I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy’s character,” the actor said in January 2025, referring to Andy Garcia’s cartel boss Galino. “Tommy isn’t dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he’s got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal.”

Who is in the cast of Landman season 2?

Although we know Hamm won’t be back, much of the cast from the first season is set to return for season 2, including:

Billy Bob Thornton

Demi Moore

Andy Garcia

Michelle Randolph

Ali Larter

Kayla Wallac

Paulina Chávez

James Jordan

Mark Collie

Colm Feore

We also know that Sam Elliott has been upgraded to a series regular for the new season, and we also know that Guy Burnet, Miriam Silverman, and Stefania Spampinato have been added to the cast for the show’s second season. Spampinato will be playing Galino’s wife, while Burnet will be playing engineer Charlie Newsom, and Silverman will play admissions counselor Greta Stidham.

Billy Bob Thornton thinks that Landman is just getting started

In an interview from January, Thornton made it clear that he thinks his journey with Landman is just getting started.

“I think Tommy’s driven to make it a success, but at the same time, scared s——- right now, to take this on, and probably does not want to do it,” Thornton told The Wrap. “He does not want to take any kind of an executive position. And I got a feeling, if there were a season 2 [another wink] that he’s going to drag a lot of the landman into it.”

He also said that he thinks having to work for Moore’s character Cami now that she owns the company is going to present a challenge for him.

“Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate,” Thornton explained to Deadline. “You can know something intellectually, but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can tak,e but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.'”

“He goes from having a job that’s really difficult and a job that’s very dangerous to having two. Now I’m kind of executive and a landman and a family man in the midst of this tornado. It makes for some pretty interesting stuff, I have to say,” he added.

Where can I watch Landman season 2?

The second season of Landman will debut on Paramount+, the same way that the first season was.