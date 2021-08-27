  1. Culture
Hurry! This Dyson Bladeless Fan Is Over $100 Off Right Now

By
Dyson TP02 Tower Air Purifier all ready to clean the air.

Spending a lot of time indoors is in the cards for a lot of us these days, but it’s not necessarily the best idea, depending on where you live and the air quality nearby. Everything from allergens to dust can create respiratory issues or worse. Air purifiers can help remove a lot of those contaminants, while also making the air smell fresh and clean.

Walmart is offering the refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier on sale today for $110 off the normal price! You can grab it for $190 with free shipping and delivery. That’s an awesome deal, but we’re not sure how long it will be available.

The Dyson TP02 Air Purifier earned a spot on our list of the best air purifiers for your home. It is definitely up there in terms of what it can do, the value it offers, and the features it comes with. Of course, a brand-new unit is much more expensive. It purifies all year round and removes up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, with a micron size of 0.3. Intelligent purification ensures there’s not much you need to do, besides turning it on. It comes with a remote control, so you can control it from afar — such as while you’re sitting on your couch or in your bed.

It can be set to oscillate, allowing it to distribute clean air more efficiently. It’s pretty quiet as well, so you can use it at night without having your sleep interrupted. It also comes with a cooling mode to help cool down hot and humid spaces. The fan is wrapped with a vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter. Inside a layer of activated carbon is used to remove particles and allergens.

Normally $300, Walmart is offering the refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier for $190 with free shipping and delivery. That knocks $110 off the normal price, making this a great deal even for a refurbished product.

