This 31-piece DeWalt screwdriver set is 58% off for Black Friday

Earlier, we covered DeWalt Black Friday deals, but we admittedly made a sort of mistake. We overemphasized power tools and their electric-powered goodies. They’re somewhat more exciting and we saw huge dollar amounts flying off right and left. But underneath that excitement, there was this little screwdriver set deal that deserved all of the love that a whirling drill or saw does. To make up for it, we’re highlighting it now. The 31-Piece DeWalt Screwdriving Set is usually $24, but for the shopping holiday, it is just $10. To grab yours before they sell out (over 4,000 have been sold in the pas month on Amazon alone) just tap the button below and check out. Keep reading to learn more about the offer.

Why you should buy the 31-Piece DeWalt Screwdriving Set

One of the most frustrating tool experiences is wanting to unscrew something and realize that none of your screwdrivers will fit this particular screw perfectly. You can sort of attempt to use another screwdriver, but then you seriously risk ruining the screw for later use. With thirty different bits, including ten Phillips-style bits, you should be able to open anything. There are even star-shaped bits and other rare shapes to help keep you prepared for any occurrence. Also key in this tool set is the screwdriver body itself, which is magnetized to both hold any bit in the set without losing it, but to also allow for easy installation and removal.

The 31-Piece DeWalt Screwdriving Set is compact at 5.88 x 1.88 x 5.63 inches and made with a premium, tough exterior. It won’t crown out your work bench, and if it does get knocked over (or something drops on it) the chances of it getting cracked and busted to nothing are comparably small. We’re very happy with the shape, size, and design of this box for the price level. This isn’t something you necessarily expect to see.

To grab your 31-Piece DeWalt Screwdriving Set, just tap the button below and check out. This deal is probably here for at least a few more days, but could end soon due to how many are flying off the shelves and upcoming end to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. As a result, if you want the 31-Piece DeWalt Screwdriving Set for $10, not $24, you should buy it now.

