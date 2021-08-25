The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You may not realize it, but there are different types of blenders for making various beverages, snacks, and beyond. Consider immersion blenders, for example, which are great for whipping up soups, salsas, dips, and more. Then there are general purpose blenders for making drinks, protein shakes, smoothies, and whatever else you might want.

That’s precisely the category where the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 48-ounce Blender belongs, and which is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can grab it for $84 off, which brings the total price down to $82 with free shipping or in-store pickup. It’s an excellent blender for making smoothies and frappes, but it also doubles as a food processor.

Want to make the perfect milkshake at home every time? Then you’ll need a blender like the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet. It has a powerful 500-watt motor, with enough strength to blend solid ice and frozen fruit — perfect for making smoothies. The stainless steel blades will finely shred and slice whatever is inside, including solid foods. It can be used as both a regular blender and a food processor. You can make adult beverages like margaritas, or you can go with something a bit healthier like a real fruit smoothie or protein shake.

Overload protection ensures the system won’t cause any electrical problems during use, even under heavy loads. The 47-ounce blending cup holds plenty of ingredients, and whatever concoction you create. The die-cast base is sleek and durable. You can swap between the transparent processing unit or the standard blending cup. A safety lock system will prevent the blender from being turned on when the cup or processing system is not in place. Touchpad controls, an auto-shutoff, and 7 preset speeds round out the features list.

Normally $166, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender for $82 with free shipping or in-store pickup. You get $84 off with that deal, but we have no idea how long it’s going to be available. If you want one, act soon.

