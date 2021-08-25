  1. Culture
Hurry! This Cuisinart Blender Is More Than Half Off at Best Buy Right Now!

By
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Die-Cast Blender with smoothie on white background.

You may not realize it, but there are different types of blenders for making various beverages, snacks, and beyond. Consider immersion blenders, for example, which are great for whipping up soups, salsas, dips, and more. Then there are general purpose blenders for making drinks, protein shakes, smoothies, and whatever else you might want.

That’s precisely the category where the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 48-ounce Blender belongs, and which is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can grab it for $84 off, which brings the total price down to $82 with free shipping or in-store pickup. It’s an excellent blender for making smoothies and frappes, but it also doubles as a food processor.

Want to make the perfect milkshake at home every time? Then you’ll need a blender like the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet. It has a powerful 500-watt motor, with enough strength to blend solid ice and frozen fruit — perfect for making smoothies. The stainless steel blades will finely shred and slice whatever is inside, including solid foods. It can be used as both a regular blender and a food processor. You can make adult beverages like margaritas, or you can go with something a bit healthier like a real fruit smoothie or protein shake.

Overload protection ensures the system won’t cause any electrical problems during use, even under heavy loads. The 47-ounce blending cup holds plenty of ingredients, and whatever concoction you create. The die-cast base is sleek and durable. You can swap between the transparent processing unit or the standard blending cup. A safety lock system will prevent the blender from being turned on when the cup or processing system is not in place. Touchpad controls, an auto-shutoff, and 7 preset speeds round out the features list.

Normally $166, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender for $82 with free shipping or in-store pickup. You get $84 off with that deal, but we have no idea how long it’s going to be available. If you want one, act soon.

More Blender Deals Available Now

We rounded up some of the best blender deals that are available right now, so you can see some alternatives. You can check those out below.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup.
Buy at Wayfair

BLACK+DECKER Crush Master Blender

$55 $74
With 10 different speeds to choose from, the BLACK+DECKER Crush Master blender provides any home chef with total control over the consistency of their produce, making it an absolute steal.
Buy at Walmart

NutriBullet Blender

$99 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$180 $200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$100 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button.
Buy at Amazon

