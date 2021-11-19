We’ve been keeping an eye out for the best Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday deal and we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy these fantastic headphones for just $279 at Amazon, saving you $50 on the usual price. It’s the perfect way to enjoy some of the best headphones out there for far less than usual.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday Deal: Best Offer Today

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are easily the pick of the bunch when it comes to offering amazing features in the audio world. They offer the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound thanks to providing exceptional noise cancellation features. That’s because Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, before cancelling it out with opposite signals so you don’t have to be irritated by what’s going on around you. A choice of Quiet Mode or Aware Mode means you can always easily switch back to listening to what’s going on around you during crucial moments while still hearing the music you’re listening to.

In addition to that, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offers fantastic high-fidelity audio. With depth and fullness no matter what you’re listening to, the headphones offer a volume-optimized active EQ that maintains balanced performance at any volume. That way, bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when you switch it up too.

None of this would be much use if the Bose QuietComfort 45 were awkward to wear but they feel great. With plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon, they feel super comfy as well as being highly durable. They also offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a quick 15 minute charge giving you back three hours when you’re in a rush. That’s ideal if you’re prone to forgetting to recharge until the last minute.

Normally priced at $329, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are down to just $279 at Amazon working out at a saving of $50 or 15% off the usual price. Now is a fantastic time to see just how great these headphones truly are, all while saving you plenty of cash. Grab them now while stocks last. They’re likely to be in high demand.

