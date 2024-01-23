 Skip to main content
The 14 best Super Bowl TV deals right now — from $230

Aaron Mamiit
By

Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us, which means time is running out if you’re planning to upgrade your TV for watching the big game from your living room. To help you make your purchase quickly so that your new screen arrives ahead of the championship match, we’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals that you can shop right now, and we’ve even highlighted our favorite offer. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible, because not only are these discounts expiring soon, you also wouldn’t want to invest in a new TV only for it to get delivered after the Super Bowl.

Our favorite Super Bowl TV deal

TCL 85 inch Q6 QLED 4K smart Google TV lifestyle image in living room.
TCL

Whether you’ll be watching Super Bowl LVIII by yourself, with close friends and family, or in a full-blown Super Bowl watch party, the 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV is an excellent display. The massive screen is sharp and bright with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you won’t miss any details in every play, commercial, or the halftime show. All the movement of the big game will be smooth and clear because of the TV’s Motion Rate 240 technology, while its support for the most advanced HDR formats will let you enjoy improved contract and accurate colors. The TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV is also a smart TV running on Google TV, which will allow you to access streaming services if that’s where you’ll watch the championship match, plus other TV shows. From $800, it’s all the way down to $650 after a $150 discount from Best Buy.

More Super Bowl TV deals we love

If our highlighted offer above isn’t right for you for any reason, including a tighter budget or a desire for an even more premium screen, don’t worry because we’ve rounded up additional Super Bowl TV deals below for you to check out. Any of these TVs will be an amazing window into Super Bowl LVIII, and they’re going to be excellent entertainment devices for long after the big game ends. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, both to snag the discounts and to get your chosen TV as soon as possible.

  • Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV —
  • Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K TV —
  • Pioneer 65-inch Xumo Series 4K TV —
  • LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K TV —
  • Hisense 55-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV —
  • Hisense 75-inch A76K Series 4K TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV —
  • LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV —
  • LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV —

