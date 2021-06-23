Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 is all over, which is a bummer, but there is some good news! Walmart is still hosting a ton of Prime Day-worthy deals on TVs, smart home tech, home goods, and so much more. If you missed out on all of the fun of the last few days, or you’re still looking for some more awesome deals, you definitely don’t want to miss these!

To make it a little easier, we rounded up all of the best deals that are still live at Walmart. See below.

Remington Virtually Indestructible All-in-One Grooming Kit — $22, was $25

These Remington All-in-One hair clippers are, well, virtually indestructible, thanks to a heavy-duty polycarbonate shell. The blades are made of stainless steel, with precise and sharp edges for a solid cut, every time. The cordless system will last for up to 90-minutes on a single charge, which is plenty of time to trim even the most unruly of haircuts. Walmart is offering the kit for $22, which is $3 off the full price ($25). That’s a good deal when you factor in the free 2-day shipping that’s included.

Roku Express 4K+ with Voice Remote (2021) — $29, was $39

Walmart is offering $10 off Roku’s 4K-ready streaming media player, which provides out-of-the-box access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services. You get Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and much much more! You can turn any TV into a smart TV with instant access to 4K ultra-high-definition content! The final price is $29 which includes free 2-day shipping.

Instant Pot Viva 6Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker — $59, was $99

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot can hold up to 6-quarts at once, which means it can prepare a meal for 4 to 6 people at once. It’s quick and easy to clean up, and the outside is made of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. You get a host of pre-programmed cooking modes, with a one-touch selection. It also comes with a free Android and iOS app that offers hundreds of recipes you can prepare. Walmart is offering the Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $59, which is $40 off the full price ($99). That includes 2-day shipping for free!

Apple TV 4K (32gb) — $99, was $169

The Apple TV 4K is Apple’s latest media streaming system that includes support for ultra-high-definition (UHD) content and 4K resolution streaming. It works with Dolby Vision and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technologies to deliver stunning visual fidelity. The A10X Fusion chip from Apple provides excellent performance overall, while the remote syncs with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant to allow you to control the interface with voice commands. Walmart is currently offering the Apple TV 4K 32GB model for $99, which is $70 off the full price. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for Apple’s 4K-ready streamer.

Lenovo 11.6-inch Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook (82BA0000US) — $149, was $219

This Lenovo Chromebook is ready to rock, browse, and play, lots of streaming media that is. It features an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage (solid-state drive), with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600. If you’ve ever used a Chromebook before then you already know it’s great for a lot of things like schoolwork, browsing, watching media, and beyond. This model has a battery that will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, too. Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo 11.6″ Celeron Chromebook for $149, which is $70 off the full price and a crazy deal for this system! Free 2-day delivery is included.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm with Sport Band and Aluminum Case — $169, was $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in GPS functionality and a barometric altimeter to track height and distance. It’s also outfitted with a more powerful dual-core processor for performance and speed enhancements. It’s swim-proof, tracks your health and fitness activity, and delivers mobile notifications on your wrist. Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with GPS for $169, which is $30 off the full price. That’s a great deal!

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro needs no introduction, as they’re Apple’s most popular wireless earbuds meant to pair effortlessly with iOS devices like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. You get excellent sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode to ensure you’re safe while wearing them, and awesome battery life. They last for over 24 hours thanks to the included wireless charging case. Walmart has them on sale right now for $197, which is over $20 off the full price.

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum — $224, was $250

Tired of cleaning and vacuuming your house? Let the iRobot Roomba 614 do it all for you! It will intelligently navigate your home while avoiding obstacles and furniture, cleaning thanks to its dual multi-surface brushes. It has a 3-stage cleaning system, reusable filter, and a low-profile design so it can slide right under furniture. Walmart is offering the iRobot Roomba 614 for $224, which is $26 off the full price. That’s a heck of a deal.

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red — $299, was $500

Need a new grill? This beast of a cooker is only $299 at Walmart, which is over $200 off the full price. That’s an incredible deal for any grill, especially one of this caliber. It’s made of premium ceramic with a cast iron stand. The thick-walled and heat-resistant shell keeps moisture at bay and temperatures high. It has a built-in temperature gauge, a heat deflector, and an ash tool to keep things clean and tidy.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm with White Sport Band and Silver Aluminum Case — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a 64-bit dual-core processor that’s 20% faster than the previous generation. It can track a host of activities and health stats, including blood oxygen, heart rhythm, location (GPS), and much more. It also includes a powerful battery that lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 for $329, which is $70 off the full price of $399. Almost all of the colors are on sale, except red!

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Exercise Bike with 30-Day United Membership — $497, was $599

This bike is here to pump, you, up! The Echelon Exercise Bike has Bluetooth wireless built-in and syncs with a mobile companion app (Echelon Fit). Through the app, you can explore hundreds of exercises, and a bike purchase comes with a 30-day subscription for free. The bike has adjustable pedals, an indexing resistance knob to adjust flywheel tensions, and a mount for your tablet or phone. Walmart is currently offering the bike for over $100 off, with the subscription (a $40 value). That brings the total to $497 with free 2-day delivery, which you’ll need!

More Prime Day Walmart Deals Still Available Now

Don’t see anything you like in the list above? There are still plenty of deals available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you below. Take a look!

