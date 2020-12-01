  1. Culture
Bed Bath & Beyond Still Has 15,000 Cyber Monday Deals: The 15 You Need Right Now

While you’ve probably had your eye on plenty of Cyber Monday deals on menswear, outdoor gear, exercise gear, and so on, there’s one category you shouldn’t overlook: That’s the best home goods and kitchen gadgets, and we know where you can go to get them. Head to the Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday Sale to score big savings on the best kitchen gadgets and home goods still available.

You’ll find sneaky good deals on home appliances, classic kitchenware, furniture, holiday decor, and plenty more. Bed Bath & Beyond definitely lives up to its name in this case, with digital shelves chock full of the best Cyber Monday deals still available right up through this evening. ‘Tis the season to upgrade your kitchen and your home, and the odds are, if you can dream of it, Bed Bath & Beyond has it via its stellar Cyber Monday sale.

We’ve made it easy on you with some of our top Cyber Monday sale picks at Bed Bath & Beyond below.

The Best Cyber Monday Bed Bath & Beyond Deals Still Available

  • Kitchen supplies: Perhaps you’ve upped your cooking game during quarantine, but the proper gear can still go a long way in helping you deliver delicious meals on the daily. Get an air fryer, a cookware set, and a sleek new coffee maker to help fuel your days at home.
  • Holiday decor: Don’t get behind the eight ball when it comes to decorating for the holidays. Turn to the one-stop-shop pros at Bed Bath & Beyond to freshen up everywhere from your office to your den with just a few clicks. Ornaments, scented candles, garland, and (for the lazy among us) a pre-lit tree can all be found within the digital confines of Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Furniture: Given that furniture upgrades can be pricey even at the best of times, use Cyber Monday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond to give your bachelor pad, living room or cabin a fitting refresh. Whether you merely seek an accent chair or you want a full-on TV stand or a new computer chair, chances are very, very good that you’ll be able to score a discount at Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Bath & grooming deals: A properly cared-for bathroom is sometimes a tough bar to clear, but not with the bathroom picks you’ll find at Bed Bath & Beyond. If you fancy upgrading something subtle (like your shower curtain) or something made for daily use (like ever-critical bath towels), then you’ve just found the right place to shop.
  • Electronics & smart home:: We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Bed Bath & Beyond really does nail the “beyond” part of the equation, especially if you want Cyber Monday deals on new tech and gadgets. Give yourself peace of mind with a Ring doorbell system, take control of your home to the next level with the Google Nest Hub, or else get yourself and your home the ever-useful Amazon Fire TV Stick
Expires soon

Nespresso® Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville®

$175 $250
Craft the perfect cup of espresso with this Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine. With one press of a button, you can make various espresso-based drinks in 5 different sizes, from 1.35 oz. to 14 oz.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer FD401

$170 $270
The Ninja Foodi FD401 is a super-sized 8-quart multicooker with which you can pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, and make yogurt.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Coravin™ Model Six Limited Edition Wine Preservation System in Mica

$200 $400
The Coravin Model Six comes with a needle that can be inserted into the cork, pressurizing the bottle so you won’t need to worry about your vintage wine’s long-term freshness.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Braun Series 9-9295CC Wet & Dry Electric Shaver in Chrome

$225 $300
The Series 9 9370CC boasts its SyncroSoni Technology that can execute 40,000 cross-cutting actions per minute for a more efficient and flawless shave.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

$179 $229
A video doorbell is a great first step when you want to make your home a little smarter.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

6-Foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

$60 $100
Get a head start on christmas and set your christmas tree up in minutes.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Forest Gate 70-Inch Asher Traditional Wood TV Stand

$199 $249
This TV stand has multiple cubbies for systems, receivers, and all manner of home theater gadgets.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Baxton Studio Brandy King Storage Platform Bed

$464 $738
A Beautiful headboard, a handy drawer at the foot of the bed, a sturdy frame. This platform bed comes with everything you need.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
20% off for Beyond+ members
Expires soon

Winix 6300-2 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$176 $220
Jam-packed with eight carbon filters, patented PlasmaWave technology, and various other features, the Winix 6300-2 is an air purifier that can clean room atmospheres up to 400 square feet in size.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

OXO Good Grips® 13-Piece Cookie Press Set

$22 $32
Add a personal touch to your sweets with these Holiday-themed cookie press set, the perfect addition to get you in the Holiday spirit.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

SodaStream® Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker

$80 $130
With one press of a button, you can get sparkling water thanks to SodaStream's 60L Co2 cylinder and reusable carbonating bottle.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Rubbermaid® Flex & Seal™ 38-Piece Food Storage Set with Easy Find Lids

$24 $40
Have a ton of leftovers from thanksgiving? decided your into meal prepping? This Tupperware set has you covered.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Morgan Home Faux Mink 12 lb. Weighted Blanket

$35 $70
Your guests will assume its real mink but won't know its not.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Hampton Hill Spire Table Lamp in Gold

$111 $139
A gold lamp for those with discerning tastes. It is also perfect for late night reading
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Whether you seek a nifty and easy-to-use air fryer, a new shaver, a new vacuum, or ever-critical holiday decor, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered with some ridiculously excellent deals. We’re talking discounts of hundreds of dollars on covetable and hard-to-find kitchen appliances, everyday necessities, and of course, gadgets that you didn’t know you needed yet on Cyber Monday (and well beyond that, naturally).

Cyber Monday shopping is a delicate art, one that involves seeking out the right deals and acting quickly when you come across them. Bed Bath & Beyond, as it were, has more than a dozen categories as far as Cyber Monday deals are concerned, so while we’ve only covered a smattering above, there’s plenty out there for the taking. The easiest way to start your search? Find a category that covers a need for your home (or perhaps even a “want”), and then dive on into dozens upon dozens of deals.

Once you start sifting your way through Cyber Monday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond, you’ll only wish the best shopping day of the year would never end. Act swiftly, and your home will reap the rewards.

