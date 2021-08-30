  1. Culture
How To Get a Month of Audible and Two Books for Free

By
man reading audible books on the couch.

Reading an awesome book is often a rejuvenating and relaxing experience, but you definitely need to set aside some time to do it. Not everyone can read in noisy or busy environments. Worse yet, not everyone has time to sit down and enjoy a novel, magazine, or even a comic. That’s where audiobooks come into the mix. You can listen to an audiobook during your commute, while working out, while mowing the lawn, or while doing any number of busy tasks.

If you’re not sold on the idea, you can take advantage of Audible’s free trial to get access to a huge library of audiobooks and more. With a standard free trial, you get access to the library, and 1 credit, which you can use to purchase any book, at any price. That book then becomes yours even after the subscription is over. Why not give it a try?

Audible is a reading subscription service that includes access to audiobooks, guided wellness content, podcasts, and original media. The service also hosts member exclusive sales on a range of content, with prices typically much lower than you’d find anywhere else. You can listen to audible content on your smartphone, tablet, Fire TV devices, or even Amazon Echo devices with Alexa’s help. That also means the 10 best audio books on Audible are available across all of those devices.

Signing up for the 30-day Audible trial is free. Once the trial concludes, you will be charged $14.95 a month, for 30 days. However, you can cancel your trial and subscription, at anytime. If and when you cancel, you lose access to the basic Audible library but you get to keep any books you’ve purchased with your credits. You will receive a friendly email reminder just before your trial is over, allowing you ample time to decide if you want to renew or cancel.

Overall, it’s an excellent option for students, busy professionals, and busy parents, who don’t necessarily have time to sit down and read, yet still want to. Audiobooks are great, and they’re often narrated by creative voice actors, giving the experience a little more tone and intrigue.

How Do You Get 2 Books for Free?

New Audible Plus subscribers will get 1 premium credit with their trial, but Prime Members will get 2 credits, allowing you to purchase up to 2 books. The credits work, quite simply, like virtual currency through the Audible service. Your Audible subscription comes with access to many audiobooks, as part of the basic library, but there are some that are not included. You can use your credits to purchase those books, no matter what price they are. Once purchased, you also get to keep the books, even if your subscription expires. However, just be aware, if your subscription does end, you’ll lose any credits you’ve accrued but haven’t spent.

