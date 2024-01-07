Apple Watch Ultra 2 is almost back at its Black Friday price

If you lead an active lifestyle, then having a watch that can keep up with you is important, especially if you want something that can integrate well with your phone and add extra features. Probably one of the best examples of that is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is very much targeted to those who want a smartwatch that can keep up with a fit and active life. Of course, being a high-end Apple product, it’s very expensive, and at full price, it’s going to cost you a hefty $799. Luckily, there’s a great deal right now you can pick up from Amazon that discounts it down to $740, which is just $10 more expensive than it was on Black Friday, so it’s an incredible deal to find at this point of the year. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page before buying it to get the full discount.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

While the Ultra 2 can survive in extreme environments, such as at the top of the tallest mountain, most folk will likely use it for things like hiking, rock climbing, and things of that nature. To that end, it’s well-suited to being on the go, such as with the Double Tap feature that allows you to control the watch one-handed, which is useful if you’re clinging to a rock face or holding on to supplies. Screen brightness has also been boosted to 3,000 nits, so you’ll be able to see it even in direct sunlight. As for the battery life, well, you can expect around 36 hours on normal usage or a more impressive 72 hours in low-power mode, although some features will be missing.

Siri will also be available offline now, which is great when you’re off in the wilderness, and it’s much less prone to confusion, about 25%, according to Apple. Of course, it comes with a precise GPS and the compass feature, which you can put directly on the watch face, which is excellent. That said, a lot of these features are available on the Watch Series 9, although the Series 9 is not even remotely as rugged as the Ultra 2, especially if you’re a diver since the Ultra 2 is rated down to 100 meters.

Overall, if you want something that can withstand an active lifestyle and give you a bunch of excellent features to keep track of your fitness, then the Watch Ultra 2 is the way to go. Again, don’t forget to use the coupon at Amazon to get the full discount that brings it down to $740.

