Walmart is Practically Giving Away These AirPods Today — But Hurry!

This year’s Black Friday deals have started to arrive, and for audiophiles, this means that it’s time to start looking for an upgrade to your headphones and earbuds. For those who are planning to purchase wireless earbuds, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are likely in your radar. If that’s the case, you should definitely take advantage of Walmart’s $30 discount for Apple’s wireless earbuds with charging case, which brings their price down to just $89 from their original price of $119.

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices — all you need to do is to open the charging case and hold them near your iPhone or iPad to initiate the connection. The next time you open the charging case, the AirPods will automatically connect to your device, so you won’t have to go through any menus or tap any buttons. For added convenience, you can access digital assistant Siri just by saying “Hey Siri”.

You’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound with the second-generation AirPods, and touch controls on the stems of the wireless earbuds will let you control music playback. Apple also promises up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and a total of more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the wireless charging case.

Apple revolutionized the wireless earbuds industry with the AirPods, so it’s a good choice to go with the second-generation AirPods. You can buy them with their charging case from Walmart for just $89, after a $30 discount from their original price of $119. It’s unclear how long stocks will last because of their popularity, so if you want to purchase the second-generation AirPods for less than $100, you need to hurry.

