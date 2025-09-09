 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Q by Aston Martin unveils 60th anniversary Volante editions for DB12 and Vanquish

Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of Volante with limited-edition convertibles

By
Aston Martin 60 Anniversary of Volante Editions embossed headrests.
Q by Aston Martin

Aston Martin is marking 60 years of the Volante name with two special editions, both shaped by its Q by Aston Martin division. The DB12 Volante and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary models will each be limited to 60 cars and are designed to connect today’s performance machines with six decades of open-top heritage.

Both versions share the same overall recipe. They come finished in Pentland Green with a Westminster Green fabric roof, and carry bronze touches on the grille, wheels, and side strakes. Inside, there’s a three-tone leather mix with walnut trim, subtle anniversary embroidery, and Q’s usual attention to detail.

60 Anniversary of Volante Editions parked on gleaming concrete with hills in the background.
Q by Aston Martin

Beyond the looks, they also share practical features like the fast-folding K-roof and Q’s custom touches that make them stand out from the standard models. One leans toward raw V12 power, the other toward versatile V8 grand touring, but together they show how Aston Martin is keeping the Volante name relevant after 60 years.

Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Edition

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Edition left front three quarter view.
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Edition Q by Aston Martin

The Vanquish Volante is the headline act of the anniversary pair. Under the hood is Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, pushing out 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That makes it the most powerful convertible the company has ever built, with a top speed of 214 mph and 0–60 in just 3.4 seconds. This one is about maximum performance and presence, wrapped in the Volante’s open-air format.

Recommended Videos

Q by Aston Martin adds the visual and material touches that set this version apart. Satin bronze wheels, a reworked bronze grille, and bronze strakes highlight the green paint and fabric roof. Inside, the mix of three-tone leathers and walnut trim keep the cabin sharp without being flashy. It’s a car aimed squarely at collectors and drivers who want the most extreme Volante yet.

DB12 Volante 60th Anniversary Edition

Aston Martin DB12 Volante 60th Anniversary Edition right rear three quarter view.
Aston Martin DB12 Volante 60th Anniversary Edition Q by Aston Martin

If the Vanquish is about raw power, the DB12 Volante strikes a balance between speed and everyday usability. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, it makes 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That’s still plenty quick, with a 0–60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph, but the DB12 brings more of a grand touring feel. It’s built for people who want both performance and comfort in an open-top package.

Like the Vanquish, it carries the same Q-edition details: Pentland Green paint, bronze accents, and the anniversary interior design. The difference is in the drive. With its 2+2 seating and more balanced ride, the DB12 Volante is the more versatile option, a car you could comfortably take on longer trips while still enjoying the exclusivity of the 60th anniversary build.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Aston Martin British Bloodline, a display of iconic vehicles, is now open at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
James Bond's Aston Martin appeared in seven 007 films
Fontainebleau Aston Martin British Bloodline 1963 Aston Martin DB4GT.

Aston Martin fans will have the chance to see both historically important and current models through November 24 at the Fontainebleau La Vegas. The Aston Martin British Bloodline collection appearance is held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 21 to 24.
Why the Aston Martin British Bloodline collection is at FontaineBleau Las Vegas

The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team competes in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which brings the British car brand to the city. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film Goldfinger, in which Bond's tricked-out Aston Martin DB5 was the first of many Bond Aston Martins. Because of its appearance in the film, the DB5 is the most-recognized car in the world, according to the company.

Read more
Aston Martin Aramco launches ultimate simulator using motion technology to recreate F1 racing
The simulator's multi-sensory immersion recreates the racing experience
Aston Martin Aramco F1 racing simulator direct front view - it looks like it's floating.

If you've considered putting together the components and software for a realistic F1 race car simulator, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Momento Exclusives have already done the work. Collectors, sim racers, and Aston Martin F1 race fans can own a simulator with motion technology that provides an unparalleled immersive experience.
Why launch an Aston Martin Aramco simulator now?

Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both part of the story behind the launch of this latest technology simulator. The simulator launch recognizes Alonso's participation in the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, his unprecedented 400th F1 race. Lance Stoll has also credited simulator practice sessions with helping him rehabilitate a broken wrist during the 2023 F1 season before his sixth-place finish in the Bahrain Gran Prix.

Read more
F1 driver Fernando Alonso takes delivery of F1-based Aston Martin Valkyrie
Fernando Alonso drives home the same brand he drives in F1 races
F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, front view with Alonzo squatted next to the car.

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso sure likes his team's road cars, just look at his personal vehicles. Earlier this Alonso commissioned a custom track-focused street-legal Aston Martin super sports car that inspired Aston Martin's Q Division to launch Valiant, a 38-vehicle special edition. This month, Alonso followed up when he took delivery of his personal Valkyrie, Aston Martin's hypercar for the road based on the Aston Martin Aramo AMR24 F1 race car.
Why Alonso's Valkyrie is such a big deal

Alonso's Valkyrie not only underscores his commitment to Aston Martin as a team driver but also represents his involvement in the evolution of the current F1 racing car and the Valkyrie.

Read more