Q by Aston Martin unveils 60th anniversary Volante editions for DB12 and Vanquish

Aston Martin is marking 60 years of the Volante name with two special editions, both shaped by its Q by Aston Martin division. The DB12 Volante and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary models will each be limited to 60 cars and are designed to connect today’s performance machines with six decades of open-top heritage.

Both versions share the same overall recipe. They come finished in Pentland Green with a Westminster Green fabric roof, and carry bronze touches on the grille, wheels, and side strakes. Inside, there’s a three-tone leather mix with walnut trim, subtle anniversary embroidery, and Q’s usual attention to detail.

Beyond the looks, they also share practical features like the fast-folding K-roof and Q’s custom touches that make them stand out from the standard models. One leans toward raw V12 power, the other toward versatile V8 grand touring, but together they show how Aston Martin is keeping the Volante name relevant after 60 years.

Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Edition

The Vanquish Volante is the headline act of the anniversary pair. Under the hood is Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, pushing out 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That makes it the most powerful convertible the company has ever built, with a top speed of 214 mph and 0–60 in just 3.4 seconds. This one is about maximum performance and presence, wrapped in the Volante’s open-air format.

Q by Aston Martin adds the visual and material touches that set this version apart. Satin bronze wheels, a reworked bronze grille, and bronze strakes highlight the green paint and fabric roof. Inside, the mix of three-tone leathers and walnut trim keep the cabin sharp without being flashy. It’s a car aimed squarely at collectors and drivers who want the most extreme Volante yet.

DB12 Volante 60th Anniversary Edition

If the Vanquish is about raw power, the DB12 Volante strikes a balance between speed and everyday usability. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, it makes 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That’s still plenty quick, with a 0–60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph, but the DB12 brings more of a grand touring feel. It’s built for people who want both performance and comfort in an open-top package.

Like the Vanquish, it carries the same Q-edition details: Pentland Green paint, bronze accents, and the anniversary interior design. The difference is in the drive. With its 2+2 seating and more balanced ride, the DB12 Volante is the more versatile option, a car you could comfortably take on longer trips while still enjoying the exclusivity of the 60th anniversary build.