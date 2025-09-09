LiveWire offers major price drops on S2 electric motorcycles this fall

LiveWire has launched its Twist & Go promotion, giving riders a limited-time chance to snag major incentives on its entire S2 lineup. Running from August 28 through October 31, 2025, the initiative also comes with new rider-focused features designed to elevate the electric motorcycle experience.

But this isn’t just a quick clearance or flash sale. Spanning more than two months, the promotion feels more like a strategic price reset, signaling LiveWire’s push to make electric motorcycling more accessible while reinforcing its role as an innovator in the segment.

LiveWire S2 Twist & Go Promotion

LiveWire’s Twist & Go promotion delivers dramatic price reductions across the S2 lineup, resetting expectations for what an electric motorcycle can cost. The S2 Del Mar, previously listed at $16,249, now starts at $9,999, marking a massive $6,250 drop. The S2 Mulholland falls from $16,499 to $10,999, a savings of $5,500, while the adventure-ready LiveWire S2 Alpinista slides from $15,999 down to $11,999, a $4,000 reduction. These deep cuts place LiveWire’s bikes squarely in reach for a far wider range of riders than ever before.



Unlike a fleeting clearance event, these pricing incentives stretch over two months—running through October 31, 2025, or while inventory lasts. By slashing thousands off the MSRP for an extended period, LiveWire is signaling a deliberate shift in accessibility rather than a short-term sale, positioning the S2 lineup as a new benchmark for value in the electric motorcycle market.

New LiveWire S2 features

LiveWire is also enhancing the riding experience with two highly requested features delivered via a free software update for all S2 motorcycles. The first is Reverse, which provides controlled backward propulsion to make tight parking spots and tricky maneuvers easier. The second is Roll-Forward Regenerative Braking, enabling riders to engage full regen by rolling the throttle forward—adding convenience while boosting efficiency.

With major price cuts and smart new features, LiveWire is clearly steering its S2 lineup toward greater accessibility and long-term leadership in the electric motorcycle market.