Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo becomes Ford Racing ambassador

Former Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is officially part of the Ford family as a Global Racing Ambassador. A lifelong motorsport fan and proud Raptor owner, he’s teaming up with Ford to celebrate performance, adventure, and the thrill of driving.



A charismatic F1 fan favorite who delighted viewers of Netflix’s F1: Drive to Survive series, Ricciardo’s sudden release by the Red Bull organization following the Singapore Grand Prix was a major disappointment. Many in the motorsports industry predicted that he would re-emerge, perhaps in new roles, and that Ricciardo was not done with automotive fan-facing activity.

Why Ricciardo as brand ambassador is good for Ford

Ford returns to F1 in the 2026 season as Red Bull’s engine partner and power unit co-developer. Having him as an ambassador instantly raises Ford’s profile, especially among younger and international audiences.

Ricciardo isn’t just endorsing Ford. He’s already a Raptor owner and genuine fan. That makes the relationship feel real, not forced, which resonates with enthusiasts. Ford has a long racing heritage, and partnering with Ricciardo reinforces its commitment to performance and innovation, while tying that directly to products customers can buy today (like the Raptor).

Why being a Ford ambassador is good for Ricciardo

Even though he’s retired from full-time Formula 1 competition, this role keeps Ricciardo tied to motorsport at the highest levels, from Dakar to Le Mans, without the grind of racing every weekend.

Ricciardo gets to leverage his fun, approachable personality in a new way, meeting fans, driving projects, and shaping Ford’s image, while keeping his brand strong beyond F1. He genuinely loves trucks and the adventurous spirit Ford represents. This lets him combine his personal passions with professional work.