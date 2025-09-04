 Skip to main content
Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie set for Broad Arrow auction

Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Valkyrie left front three quarter view parked in front of a garage door.
Broad Arrow Auction

Broad Arrow Auctions is putting the spotlight on two rare Aston Martins at its Zoute Concours sale this October. Leading the lineup is a bespoke Aston Martin Valkyrie personally commissioned and owned by Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, joined by the ultra-rare Aston Martin x Brough Superior AMB 001 motorcycle.

The Zoute Concours Auction will take place on October 10, 2025, in collaboration with the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

Daniel Ricciardo’s bespoke Aston Martin Valkyrie

Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Valkyrie right profile.
Broad Arrow Auction

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is already one of the most remarkable hypercars ever built, but Ricciardo’s example stands out as a special version of a special car. Originally codenamed “Nebula,” the project was born from a collaboration between Aston Martin, Red Bull Racing, and legendary designer Adrian Newey, with Cosworth developing its screaming 6.5-liter V12 hybrid engine. With just 160 kilometers on the odometer, it remains in near-new condition, making it a rare chance to acquire a Valkyrie with direct Formula One pedigree.

Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Valkyrie left rear three quarter view.
Broad Arrow Auction

For Ricciardo, the Valkyrie represents the closest he could get to driving a Formula One car on the road. “It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” he said, noting the only difference is the roof above his head. With production of the Valkyrie officially ended, his highly personalized example offers collectors the unique provenance of having been owned by one of the sport’s most charismatic drivers.

Broad Arrow Auctions estimates that Ricciardo’s Valkyrie will sell at auction for a bid of $2.59 million to $3.02 million.

Aston Martin X Brough Superior Motorcycles AMB001

Aston Martin X Brough Superior motorcycle right front three quarter view parked on gravel with grassy lawn in background.
Broad Arrow Auction

The Aston Martin x Brough Superior AMB 001 is a track-only motorcycle limited to just 100 examples. With its 997cc turbocharged V-twin engine producing 180hp, carbon fiber bodywork, and CNC-machined aluminum frame, it blends cutting-edge performance with meticulous craftsmanship.

Aston Martin X Brough Superior motorcycle right profile.
Broad Arrow Auction

This particular bike echoes the Valkyrie through details like the ultra-lightweight Aston Martin “lacewing” badge, first designed for the hypercar and also featured here. The AMB 001 has an auction estimate of about $162,000–$270,000,

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
