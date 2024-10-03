The world's cheapest countries may surprise you

A recent study by HelloSafe has unveiled the world’s most affordable travel destinations, and the results are surprising. The study, which analyzed 136 countries, reveals the average daily budget for one person, highlighting destinations where travelers can enjoy a full day of exploration for less than $30.

Topping the list as the world’s most affordable destination is Laos, where the average daily cost is just $18 per person. Other standout destinations include Kazakhstan at $26 per day, Rwanda at $28, Ghana at $29, and Mongolia at $32. These countries offer not only affordable prices but also rich cultural experiences that rival more expensive destinations.

Serbia, with a daily budget of $49, is the only European country to make the top 15. In addition, the Caucasus countries of Armenia ($36) and Georgia ($39) prove to be budget-friendly hotspots in Eurasia, offering a mix of history, nature, and affordability.

The study also highlights some of the world’s most affordable accommodations. In Laos, travelers can find lodging for just $11 per night, while Mongolia and Georgia offer accommodations for $22 and $23, respectively.

The cheapest countries to visit in 2025

Here’s the full list of the cheapest countries to visit in 2025.