This residential cruise ship now has its own floating beach club

Life at sea just got a serious upgrade. Villa Vie Residences, the trailblazing brand behind the world’s first affordable residential cruise experience, has announced a groundbreaking new amenity: a floating beach club. In partnership with AquaBanas, global leaders in luxury inflatable platforms, Villa Vie will debut the Customized Floating Oasis, a first-of-its-kind recreation hub designed exclusively for its flagship ship, the Villa Vie Odyssey.

Launching in September 2025 to coincide with the Odyssey’s three-month journey through the South Pacific, the Floating Oasis will serve as a marina-meets-beach-club at sea. This state-of-the-art inflatable platform can be deployed from both sides of the ship and will be used during anchor days in tropical locales like the Maldives, Seychelles, and French Polynesia.

Designed for water sports, sunbathing, social gatherings, and easy ocean access, the Oasis also improves tendering operations in remote destinations. Residents will be able to launch kayaks, paddleboards, and other watercraft directly from the platform, transforming the ocean into their personal playground.

“With our global itinerary, we often visit breathtaking destinations that require tendering to reach shore,” said Mikael Petterson, Chairman of Villa Vie Residences. “Our residents are seeking more than just a place to live – they want experiences. This innovative addition reflects our commitment to reimagining life at sea, combining luxury, exploration, and community.”

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences is reimagining life at sea with flexible, long-term cruise living. Its Continual World Cruise visits over 425 ports in 140+ countries across all seven continents every three and a half years.

Through the Endless Horizons Program, residents can own, rent, or lease-for-life, with ownership starting at just $129,999. Villas can be rented or sold at any time, offering both freedom and flexibility.