The travel pillow hack that finally helped me sleep on a plane

Turns out, the secret to better sleep on a plane was right under my nose the whole time

By
Man sleeping on a plane
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

I used to think I was just one of those unlucky people who simply can’t sleep on planes. No matter what I tried — different pillows, shifting positions, you name it — I’d either wake up with a stiff neck or spend the entire flight wide awake and frustrated.

Honestly, I’d pretty much given up on the idea of getting any real rest in the air. But then I stumbled across a travel pillow tip that completely changed that for me. And the best part is, the fix was just about learning to use the travel pillow I already had in a completely different way.

How to wear a travel pillow the right way for better sleep on planes

man sleeping with travel pillow
Kelly Baker / The Manual

Here’s something most people don’t realize: We’ve been using those U-shaped travel pillows wrong this whole time.

The typical way you see people using them, wrapped around the back of the neck with the open part under the chin, doesn’t actually do much to prevent your head from falling forward. That’s exactly why we wake up mid-flight with stiff necks and sore shoulders.

The trick? Flip it around.

And it’s not just personal experience, research backs this up. A survey published in Human Factors and Ergonomics found that using a U-shaped pillow to support the chin helped minimize head movement, reducing discomfort during sleep.

The first time I tried it, I couldn’t believe how much more comfortable it felt. My head felt steady, and I finally managed to sleep without awkward head-bobbing or neck pain.

Best airplane seat and travel pillow combo for better sleep

Person looking out plane window
Izzy Gerosa / Unsplash

The pillow trick works even better if you pair it with a smart seat choice.

These days, I always book a window seat when I know I’ll need to sleep on the plane. Having the wall of the plane right next to me makes a huge difference. That way, I can lean into it and create more stability.

To make it even cozier, I usually wear a hoodie or bring a soft scarf that I can bunch up between my shoulder and the window. It adds a little extra padding and makes everything feel snug and comfy. Between the backward pillow and this little nest I create, I finally get the kind of sleep I used to think wasn’t possible on a plane.

Essential sleep accessories for flights that really work

Sleeping on a plane
Dmitry Galaganov / Shutterstock

If I really want to maximize my chances of falling asleep, I’ll add in a few extra tricks. 

A good eye mask helps block out the cabin lights, and noise-canceling headphones are a must for drowning out engine noise (or chatty seatmates). Sometimes I’ll queue up a white noise app or a sleep story podcast, just like I would at home.

If it’s a longer flight, I’ll sometimes take a small dose of melatonin or a natural sleep aid. But no matter what, I make it a point to avoid screens before trying to sleep. Research from Harvard University shows that blue light from phone screens can disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle by shifting circadian rhythms and reducing melatonin production.

The more I treat sleeping on a plane like my normal nighttime routine, the easier it is to actually drift off.

It took me way too long to figure this out, but now that I have, I swear by it. Sometimes the best travel hacks are just about using what you already have in a smarter way.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
