Planning a trip to Thailand? These insider tips will help you do it right

Thailand has been on my radar all year. Between The White Lotus buzz and the latest Jurassic World movie showcasing its scenery, the country has been popping up everywhere, and it’s no surprise tourism is reaching record highs.

If you’re planning a trip, knowing the best time to visit Thailand, how to navigate its top destinations, and a few insider tricks can make all the difference. I spoke with seasoned travelers and local experts to bring you essential Thailand travel tips to help you plan smarter and experience more once you’re there.

Consider a food tour

Thailand is a dream for food lovers, with bustling markets and flavors you can’t find anywhere else. But with the language barrier, countless street food options, and dishes you may never have seen before, it can be overwhelming, especially in busy Bangkok. That’s where a food tour comes in.

Recommended Videos

“With a food tour, there’s no wondering what the delicious-looking dish everyone is eating from a street food stand; your guide will explain it to you and help you order it,” says Shelby Behr, Content Creator and Writer at The Wayfaring Foodie. “Having a guide who knows the reputable places and can take you to the best hole-in-the-wall spots and hidden gems is a game-changer.”

Use Grab as an Uber alternative

If you’re used to relying on Uber when you travel, you’ll need to switch things up in Thailand, as the service doesn’t operate here. Instead, download Grab, the country’s most popular ride-hailing app. It works much like Uber: you set your pickup and drop-off points, see the fare before you confirm, and pay through the app (no cash required). While local metered taxis can be cheaper, they’re also where you’re more likely to encounter inflated prices or scams in busy tourist areas.

Tipping is not expected

In Thailand, tipping isn’t part of the culture, and it’s seen as a gesture for exceptional service rather than a standard practice. Many restaurants automatically include a 10% service charge, which will be clearly shown on your bill. Servers earn a salary meant to cover their wages, so they don’t rely on tips to make ends meet.

That said, if you’re impressed by the service or want to show extra appreciation, rounding up the bill or leaving a small amount is always welcomed.

Look out for scams

It’s generally safe to visit Thailand, but like in any popular tourist destination, you’ll want to keep an eye out for common scams. “Be cautious with overly friendly strangers, gem shops, and tuk-tuk ‘cheap tour’ offers,” advises ToursByLocals guide Peachaya Sriruanngam. Other red flags include taxi drivers who refuse to use the meter, inflated prices at market stalls, and tour operators who promise more than they deliver. One of the best Thailand travel tips is to book activities through reputable providers and confirm prices in advance.

Respect the culture

To truly connect with Thailand, it’s important to follow local customs. Remove shoes before entering temples or homes, and dress modestly, covering shoulders and knees. As Peachaya Sriruanngam notes, the head is sacred and feet are the lowest, and you should never touch someone’s head or point with your feet.

Return a wai greeting to those older or of higher status, but not to service workers. In temples, remove hats and sunglasses, avoid pointing feet at Buddha images, and don’t turn your back on them. Women should avoid physical contact with monks, and public affection should be kept to a minimum.

Don’t disrespect the royal family

In Thailand, showing disrespect toward the royal family isn’t just considered offensive, it’s a serious criminal offense. Under the country’s strict Lèse-majesté laws, insulting or defaming the monarchy can result in harsh penalties, including up to 15 years in prison. Even casual remarks or jokes can be taken seriously, so it’s best to avoid the topic altogether and always speak of the royal family with respect.

Hit the hotspots early

Thailand gets hot, and its most famous attractions can get packed fast. That’s why timing is everything, and arriving early means cooler temperatures and fewer crowds. “Start with the icons,” says Alyssa Sands, Director of Tour Development at EF Ultimate Break. “Before the height of the heat sets in, kick off the day with a guided visit to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, home of the Reclining Buddha.”

Make sure your vaccinations are up to date

One of the most important Thailand travel tips is to take care of your health before you go. Most doctors recommend being vaccinated against tetanus and hepatitis A, and it’s worth considering a rabies shot since dogs, cats, and even monkeys can carry the disease.

If you’re traveling near the borders with Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, or Malaysia, be aware that malaria is present in these areas. Check with your healthcare provider well in advance to make sure you’re fully protected.

Consider heading off the beaten path

If you want a deeper, more authentic experience, venture beyond the usual tourist hubs. “The real Thailand is not in tourist areas, but a short distance away within the neighborhoods, between the temples, around the street food stalls, and on residential streets where you will venture into the local life for far less money than you would in touristy areas,” says Yunna Takeuchi, Co-founder & CXO at City Unscripted.

Stay in local neighborhoods like Thonburi in Bangkok or Chiang Mai’s Nimmanhaemin area, where street food costs 30 to 50 baht instead of 200. And visit temples like Wat Paknam for a peaceful spiritual experience without the crowds.