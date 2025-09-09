This Florida city is the most affordable for fall travel, says Kayak

As summer fades, savvy travelers are setting their sights on shoulder season, the sweet spot between peak crowds and winter holidays. With airfare dropping and temperatures cooling, it’s the perfect time for a budget-friendly escape. According to new data from travel search engine Kayak, domestic airfare is averaging 21% less than summer rates, while international flights are down 33%.
Among the most affordable destinations this fall, Tampa, Florida, takes the top spot, with average airfare at just $210. The Gulf Coast city still offers balmy weather well into autumn, making it easy to soak up the sun without the peak-season crowds. Travelers can stroll Tampa Riverwalk, catch a game at Raymond James Stadium, or head to nearby Clearwater Beach for a classic Florida seaside experience.
Coming in second is Atlanta, Georgia ($216), where the season brings lively events like the Gwinnett County Fair and the Around the World in the DTL Festival in Lawrenceville, featuring global cuisine and dance performances.
Orlando, Florida ($219) rounds out the top three, offering shoulder-season visitors the chance to explore world-famous theme parks with shorter lines while most kids are in school.
The most affordable domestic destinations during shoulder season
- Tampa, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Orlando, FL
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Raleigh, NC
- Denver, CO
- Detroit, MI
- Dallas, TX
- Chicago, IL
The most affordable international destinations during shoulder season
The study also highlighted the most affordable international spots.
- Madrid, Spain
- Bologna, Italy
- Barcelona, Spain
- Alicante, Spain
- Helsinki, Finland
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Larnaca, Cyprus
- Stockholm, Sweden
- Málaga, Spain
- Bengaluru, India