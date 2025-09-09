This Florida city is the most affordable for fall travel, says Kayak

When I first heard about the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max, which claims to be the world's first 8K flying action camera, I was pretty curious — but also a little skeptical. A camera that flies and shoots in 8K? That sounded almost too good to be true.

I’ve tried a lot of travel cameras before, always looking for something lightweight, easy to use, and able to capture sharp, cinematic footage. So when this quirky little device promised all that, plus the ability to fly, I had to give it a try.

Here are my honest thoughts on the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max.

What makes the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max stand out

The biggest selling point is definitely the 8K video. In simple terms, that means way more detail than your typical 4K camera — the footage is super clear and colorful, and when I watched it back on a big screen, I caught things I didn’t even notice while filming. It shows off the scenery in a whole new way. Textures are richer, shadows are more dynamic, and the overall feel of the footage is elevated.

Now, about the flying part. Unlike some regular drones that need bulky controllers and a lot of space to carry, this one folds up small enough to fit in your hand or pocket. It’s shockingly compact. You launch it by hand or from a flat surface, and it flies with built-in sensors and an easy-to-use app. The setup is so minimal that it genuinely feels more like using a smartphone accessory than piloting a drone.

The camera also has a built-in stabilization system that keeps your video smooth, even when you’re moving or the wind picks up. That’s a big deal when you’re traveling and can’t control everything around you. Plus, it’s built tough enough to handle minor bumps and scrapes.

Battery life is decent for a device this size — about 15 minutes of flight time per charge. Not enough for all-day shooting, but perfect for quick shots and aerial views. Charging is simple with USB-C, but if you’re out and about all day, a power bank is a smart backup.

The app is pretty straightforward and lets you control flight paths, adjust camera settings, and preview your footage as you shoot. It’s clear this was made for people who want great video without complicated controls.

Field test: Testing the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max