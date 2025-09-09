 Skip to main content
These are America’s safest and least safe cabin towns, study says

Rest easy at these destinations

By
Alpine cabin
liggraphy / Pixabay

Are you dreaming of a quiet mountain escape or a lakeside cabin retreat? A new study from smart home company Vivint reveals which U.S. cabin towns are the safest (and which may leave travelers more vulnerable).

Researchers analyzed thousands of Airbnb listings across 65 popular cabin destinations, reviewing up to 300 properties per location. The study focused on one key safety factor: whether rentals included visible security cameras, a feature increasingly valued by travelers booking remote getaways.

The results show California dominates the top of the list. Lake Arrowhead leads the way with 83% of cabins featuring cameras, followed closely by Big Bear Lake (78%) and Joshua Tree (75.7%). These destinations, long popular for their outdoor adventure and cozy escapes, now rank as the most secure choices for cabin travelers.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sun Valley, Idaho, scored lowest, with just 13% of listings including security cameras. Big Sky, Montana, was not far ahead, at only 16.1%. For travelers prioritizing peace of mind, these spots may require extra precautions.

The study also highlighted affordability: Flagstaff, Arizona, emerged as the best-value cabin town, with five-night stays averaging $930.13, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious travelers.

The top 10 most secure cabin cities

Big Bear Lake
Big Bear Lake BigBearCabins / Pixabay
  1. Lake Arrowhead, California
  2. Big Bear Lake, California 
  3. Joshua Tree, California 
  4. Blue Ridge, Georgia
  5. Broken Bow, Oklahoma 
  6. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  7. Gatlinburg, Tennessee 
  8. Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania 
  9. South Lake Tahoe, California
  10. Lake Hartwell, Georgia 

The bottom 10 least secure cabin cities

Big Sky
Big Sky, Montana Clovis3 / Pixabay
  1. Sun Valley, Idaho
  2. Big Sky, Montana
  3. Traverse City, Michigan
  4. Cody, Wyoming
  5. Moab, Utah
  6. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  7. Driggs, Idaho
  8. Ely, Minnesota 
  9. Canaan Valley, West Virginia 
  10. Victor, Idaho
