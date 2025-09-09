These are America’s safest and least safe cabin towns, study says

Are you dreaming of a quiet mountain escape or a lakeside cabin retreat? A new study from smart home company Vivint reveals which U.S. cabin towns are the safest (and which may leave travelers more vulnerable).

Researchers analyzed thousands of Airbnb listings across 65 popular cabin destinations, reviewing up to 300 properties per location. The study focused on one key safety factor: whether rentals included visible security cameras, a feature increasingly valued by travelers booking remote getaways.

The results show California dominates the top of the list. Lake Arrowhead leads the way with 83% of cabins featuring cameras, followed closely by Big Bear Lake (78%) and Joshua Tree (75.7%). These destinations, long popular for their outdoor adventure and cozy escapes, now rank as the most secure choices for cabin travelers.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sun Valley, Idaho, scored lowest, with just 13% of listings including security cameras. Big Sky, Montana, was not far ahead, at only 16.1%. For travelers prioritizing peace of mind, these spots may require extra precautions.

The study also highlighted affordability: Flagstaff, Arizona, emerged as the best-value cabin town, with five-night stays averaging $930.13, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious travelers.

The top 10 most secure cabin cities

Lake Arrowhead, California Big Bear Lake, California Joshua Tree, California Blue Ridge, Georgia Broken Bow, Oklahoma Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Gatlinburg, Tennessee Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania South Lake Tahoe, California Lake Hartwell, Georgia

The bottom 10 least secure cabin cities