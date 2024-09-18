In 2025, Pan Am flies again

During its heyday, Pan American Airlines was known for style and luxury at altitude. Fashionable flight attendants served restaurant-quality meals, and comfortable seating made flights enjoyable. The company’s run lasted from 1927 to 1991 and represents a lost era in air travel.

In the summer of 2025, the storied airline is set to return for a commemorative journey covering many of its past transatlantic routes. Two 12-night journeys will depart from New York (JFK), making stops in noted destinations and staying at luxury hotels.

Pan Am 2025: An international journey to remember

Pan American World Airways originally planned a single 12-day trip from June 27, 2025, to July 9. Now, it’s added a second, from June 15, 2025 to June 27. Along the way, travelers will stop in Bermuda; Lisbon, Portugal; Marseille, France; London, England; and Foynes in Ireland. Though the voyage isn’t cheap, it offers an experience to remember.

On each trip, 50 guests will fly on a privately chartered 757-200. Amenities include continental cuisine, an open bar, and lie-flat seats. Though some flights take up to 5.5 hours, most are under 90 minutes.

After the wheels hit the tarmac, guests stay at noted hotels like the Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon and The Savoy in London. Bespoke experiences include a private tour of Kensington Palace in London and visiting a full-size Pan-Am Clipper replica in Ireland.

Pricing for the trip starts at $59,950 per person (double occupancy) or $65,500 (single occupancy). That includes flights, most meals and beverages, a branded swag bag, and accommodations.

Craig Carter, CEO of Pan American World Airways, said: “Since 1927, Pan Am has left an indelible mark on the world. From humble beginnings as the first commercial carrier for the U.S. Air Mail, Pan Am’s founder Juan T. Trippe went on to create a vast aviation empire across the globe, literally bringing the world closer together one flight at a time.”