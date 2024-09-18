 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Pan Am returns to the skies in 2025

In 2025, Pan Am flies again

By
Pan AM 707 Jet Clipper
Pan Am 707 Jet Clipper, 1958 Joe Haupt via Flickr

During its heyday, Pan American Airlines was known for style and luxury at altitude. Fashionable flight attendants served restaurant-quality meals, and comfortable seating made flights enjoyable. The company’s run lasted from 1927 to 1991 and represents a lost era in air travel.

In the summer of 2025, the storied airline is set to return for a commemorative journey covering many of its past transatlantic routes. Two 12-night journeys will depart from New York (JFK), making stops in noted destinations and staying at luxury hotels

Recommended Videos

Pan Am 2025: An international journey to remember

View of rooftops, Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal Martti Salmi via Unsplash

Pan American World Airways originally planned a single 12-day trip from June 27, 2025, to July 9. Now, it’s added a second, from June 15, 2025 to June 27. Along the way, travelers will stop in Bermuda; Lisbon, Portugal; Marseille, France; London, England; and Foynes in Ireland. Though the voyage isn’t cheap, it offers an experience to remember.

On each trip, 50 guests will fly on a privately chartered 757-200. Amenities include continental cuisine, an open bar, and lie-flat seats. Though some flights take up to 5.5 hours, most are under 90 minutes. 

After the wheels hit the tarmac, guests stay at noted hotels like the Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon and The Savoy in London. Bespoke experiences include a private tour of Kensington Palace in London and visiting a full-size Pan-Am Clipper replica in Ireland. 

Pricing for the trip starts at $59,950 per person (double occupancy) or $65,500 (single occupancy). That includes flights, most meals and beverages, a branded swag bag, and accommodations. 

Craig Carter, CEO of Pan American World Airways, said: “Since 1927, Pan Am has left an indelible mark on the world. From humble beginnings as the first commercial carrier for the U.S. Air Mail, Pan Am’s founder Juan T. Trippe went on to create a vast aviation empire across the globe, literally bringing the world closer together one flight at a time.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
KLM Real Deal Days: World travel for less
Real Deal Days by KLM makes global travel more affordable
KLM airplanes

With its semi-annual “Real Deal Days” promotion, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines lets U.S.-based travelers go further for less. The sale includes routes to noted destinations like Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Rome, with roundtrip tickets starting at a reasonable $436. 

The promotion runs for a limited time for select travel dates. Here’s what you need to know.
Real Deal Days: Take an affordable dream trip

Read more
JetBlue’s flash sale has fares starting at $39
Jet Blue's flash sale lets you fly for less
Jet Blue plane with Mint livery

JetBlue’s 3-day Book Smart sale offers amazing deals to sought-after destinations. Fares begin at $39 one-way for travel between 9/23 and 11/20 (excluding Fri. and Sun.). The sale also includes $200 off vacation packages. But you’ll have to book while you can — the sale ends Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. EST.  
The Book Smart sale lets you explore on a budget
San Diego, California Frank McKenna via Unsplash

Traveling the world lets you take in new landscapes, people, and cuisine. You might picture San Diego sunsets or envision New England fall foliage. But that costs money, and your travel dreams might not make financial sense. JetBlue’s Book Smart sale puts picturesque places within reach with fares that are hard to believe. If you want a vacation bundle, you can do that too, with steep discounts on package deals.

Read more
United Airlines offers Mileage Plus members free copies of its last print magazine
United Airlines offering free Hemispheres magazines
United plane in flight

United Airlines’ in-flight Hemispheres magazine offered entertaining articles while en-route. Features like its “Three Perfect Days” articles — which offered itinerary-style city profiles — gave readers inside info on destinations. Additional topics included sports, entertaining, business, and culture. 

In August, United announced the discontinuation of Hemispheres' print version, bringing a 30-plus-year tradition to an end. While that disappointed many, the airline will offer free copies of the final edition. Here’s how to get one.
United will offer 50,000 free copies of the last Hemispheres magazine
Last print edition of Hemispheres United Airlines Mileage Plus

Read more