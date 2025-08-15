 Skip to main content
Nobu opens its first restaurant in Egypt on the North Coast

This iconic restaurant is now open for reservations

By
Nobu North Coast
Nobu North Coast

Egypt’s dining scene has a new jewel as Nobu, the world-famous lifestyle and hospitality brand, makes its long-anticipated debut in the country. Now open at OGAMI, SODIC’s signature North Coast development, Nobu North Coast brings its celebrated blend of contemporary Japanese cuisine, timeless design, and world-class service to one of Egypt’s most popular summer destinations.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed Rockwell Group, the restaurant channels the spirit of the Mediterranean through Nobu’s signature design language of natural textures, light woods, and refined geometric accents. The setting caters to international travelers and Egypt’s coastal crowd, offering a destination where you’ll find both fine dining and the laid-back charm of the seaside.

Guests can expect Nobu classics like the famed Yellowtail Jalapeño alongside exclusive, locally inspired dishes crafted just for Egypt. Beyond the food, the space embodies the brand’s Kokoro philosophy, a heartfelt connection between design, service, and experience.

Founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and producer Meir Teper, Nobu has grown into a global empire with 57 restaurants, 46 hotels, and 20 residences worldwide. With the opening of Nobu North Coast, Egypt joins the brand’s prestigious roster of destinations from Miami to Marbella.

More than just a restaurant

Nobu North Coast
Nobu North Coast

Nobu North Coast is just the beginning of a larger vision at OGAMI, SODIC’s 440-acre North Coast development. Recently named “Master Plan of the Year” at the 2025 Architecture Leaders Awards, OGAMI is designed as a complete lifestyle destination.

Next up are Nobu Residences, bringing the brand’s signature style to private homes, followed by a Nobu Hotel for a fully immersive coastal experience.

SODIC and Nobu also plan to expand beyond the North Coast, with hotels, restaurants, and residences coming to The Estates and Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC).

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
