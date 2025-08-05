 Skip to main content
These 2025 state park picks offer big beauty for a small budget

HomeToGo's State Park Index reveals top value nature escapes for the year

Ohiopyle State Park
On the hunt for a nature escape that doesn’t drain your wallet? HomeToGo has released its 2025 State Park Index, spotlighting the best U.S. state parks for affordable getaways. The ranking highlights top parks based on pricing, popularity, natural features, and outdoor activities, offering travelers a guide to the most scenic and budget-friendly spots to explore before year’s end.

“Our 2025 Travel Forecast found that one-third of Americans want to explore nature’s wonders this year, with many also prioritizing affordability and avoiding overcrowded spots,” said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert

Taking the top spot is Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania, where visitors can enjoy over 79 miles of hiking trails across 20,000 acres for a median price of just $65.81 per night. 

Coming in second is Pocahontas State Park in Virginia, just outside of Richmond, with a median nightly rate of $60.84. Though it boasts accessibility and affordability, it ranked slightly lower in the trail and wildlife categories. Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire rounds out the top three with its mountain scenery and outdoor experiences.

Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida lead the pack with nine parks each on the list. The South and Midwest dominate the rankings, making up a combined 80% of the top 100 parks. Meanwhile, western favorites were rare: only Sand Hollow State Park in Utah and Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park in California made the cut.

For the budget-conscious, Montauk State Park in Missouri offers the most affordable lodging, with a median price of just $24.37 per person per night, followed by Pennsylvania’s World’s End State Park at $28.47.

Top 15 state parks for great-value stays

Franconia Notch State Park
  1. Ohiopyle State Park, Pennsylvania
  2. Pocahontas State Park, Virginia
  3. Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire
  4. DeSoto State Park, Alabama
  5. Hueston Woods State Park, Ohio
  6. Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland
  7. Starved Rock State Park, Illinois
  8. Garner State Park, Texas
  9. Fall Creek Falls State Park, Tennessee
  10. Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
  11. Hungry Mother State Park, Virginia
  12. Pilot Mountain State Park, North Carolina
  13. Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia
  14. Grayson Highlands State Park, Virginia
  15. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Florida
