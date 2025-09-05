This U.S. region was just named the No. 1 fall foliage destination

Looking to plan the ultimate fall road trip? Priceline has unveiled its annual list of the top 10 scenic destinations for fall, and this year there’s a new champion. After Bucks County, Pennsylvania held the top spot in 2024, it slipped to fourth place in the latest rankings. Taking over at number one for 2025 is New York’s Hudson Valley, a region that stretches along the Hudson River from Westchester County up to Albany.

Famous for its farm-to-table food scene, vineyards, and charming small towns, the Hudson Valley is a dream destination for travelers chasing crisp air, apple orchards, and those incredible autumn colors.

Leaf-peepers can enjoy amazing views at the Hudson River Skywalk, which connects the towns of Catskill and Hudson, or at the Catskill Mountain House Overlook in Palenville. In Dutchess County, Ferncliff Forest in Rhinebeck offers a serene 200-acre preserve with an 80-foot fire tower for panoramic views.

The region’s farms add to the fall magic. Blooming Hill Organic Farm in Orange County combines rustic charm with farm-fresh produce and seasonal dinners. Dr. Davies Farm in Rockland County delivers autumn classics like apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, and fresh-pressed cider. And at Fishkill Farms in Dutchess County, visitors can pick their own vegetables, berries, apples, and pumpkins straight from the fields.

The top 10 destinations for leaf peeping in 2025